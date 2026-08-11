Review: PRIMA FACIE at Baxter

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It's extremely exciting to have a fairly new, internationally acclaimed production get staged in South Africa, with all-local team putting it together. PRIMA FACIE has been making huge waves on the West End and Broadway, and now it has been brought to life right here, thanks to How Now Brown Cow and director Neil Coppen. It's a stunningly powerful piece, and I am so glad I got to see it in a South African context and showcasing local talent.

PRIMA FACIE is the story of a young lawyer, Tessa. She is a criminal defence attorney who has worked her way up from a working class background, into law school and is now on the way to the top of her profession. She has so much going for her. But most importantly, she believes in the law. She believes that if the prosecution and the police have done their job properly, then she would not be able to successfully defend a guilty person in court. Her job is to tell a better story than the prosecution, based on the facts available. She believes this, even when defending men against rape charges. Until she becomes the victim/survivor of a sexual assault. Then she sees the holes in the system.

What I find fascinating and somewhat terrifying is that this play, written by Suzie Miller, started off based in Australia. It was then taken to the UK and performed on the West End - adapted to local laws and circumstances. From there, it went to Broadway and beyond. It keeps getting adapted to the local laws, but the actual story remains the same. This story can be transplanted almost anywhere in the world, and we are left with the same inalienable fact - the nature of a sexual assault is not adequately covered in the law to ensure that victims are believed and that it is actually worth taking their cases to trial. This is the point driven home in this powerful production.

Danica De La Rey Jones, as Tessa, is phenomenal. She moves through the incredibly layered character with ease, showing us strength, vulnerability, sass, fear, conviction and more. It's just her on stage - with her words and emotions - and that is more than enough to keep you utterly believing in the life she is portraying. She is completely real and raw. I also have to say hats off to her for the marathon of a performance. The play is two hours long, with no interval. The text is too long, in my opinion, and I could feel the audience shifting and getting restless at times. I'll admit, I got restless too. However, De La Rey Jones keeps her focus and pulls you back in again and again.

Yes, De La Rey Jones would be enough on stage, telling this story. However, the rest of the production design adds layer upon layer, making it incredibly rich. The sound design by composer Charl-Johan Lingenfelder is exceptional. He has woven a tapestry together that creates a rich world - so rich that you easily forget that there is only one person on stage. The lighting design by Tina Le Roux is also beautiful. The shadows she created in the club scene were brilliant - so clever.

Like I said at the start, I am really glad I got to see this acclaimed piece here in South Africa and done by our wonderful local talent. It's a real special moment in theatre for us. PRIMA FACIE is not an easy piece to watch - the themes and the story are hard and gritty, and the it's a long text to get through. However, it is definitely theatre worth seeing. Well done to all involved!

PRIMA FACIE is on at the Baxter until 29 August, and tickets are available on Webtickets. The production then moves to The Market Theatre, running 16 September until 4 October. Tickets for that run are available here.

Photo credit: Quaid Jones

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