Review: BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE at Masambe At The Baxter

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BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE, currently playing at the Baxter Theatre’s Masambe Theatre, is a beautifully crafted exploration of friendship, betrayal, growing older and the unresolved wounds that can linger for years. Written by Zubayr Charles and directed by Carlo Daniels, the play follows Luqmaan and Junaid, two former friends who meet unexpectedly after more than fifteen years apart. Their reunion, occurring before the forty-nights memorial for Luqmaan’s late wife, forces both men to confront uncomfortable truths about their past and the lives they have built since.

What makes the play particularly engaging is the sensitivity with which Charles handles human emotions, cultural traditions and, most importantly, the bonds that make friendships last. Written in Kaaps and incorporating physical theatre, the script moves effortlessly between the men’s teenage years and their lives as men in their mid-thirties. These shifts provide both humour and nostalgia, while gradually revealing the more painful aspects of their shared history. The two actors, Anzio September, the 2026 Cape Town Theatre Awards winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, and exciting newcomer Abdullatief Davids, deliver expressive, talented performances, maintaining a compelling intensity throughout without ever slipping into overacting.

The story unfolds naturally and is easy to follow, yet there is enough emotional depth to make it both thought-provoking and relatable. The central themes of friendship, betrayal, family disputes and communication are presented from a male perspective, encouraging reflection on the importance of confronting unresolved pain rather than allowing it to fester.

The staging is deceptively simple but highly effective. A series of empty picture frames hangs suspended above the performance space, creating an intriguing visual motif. They can be interpreted as representing the memories and moments from the past that the two men shared – fragments of a friendship that still have a presence in their lives.

Lighting by Franky Steyn is equally effective, shifting between a general wash and more focused areas of light to draw attention to particular moments and emotional exchanges. The costumes are kept deliberately simple, with the men dressed in white tunics and pants, while the green school blazer immediately signal the flashback scenes.

Carlo Daniels’ direction makes particularly good use of movement and blocking. There is a distinct difference in the physical energy between the present-day encounters and the flashbacks to the characters’ teenage years. Their younger selves are more energetic, carefree and joyful, creating a striking contrast with the weight and restraint of their adult lives. This physical distinction helps the audience experience not only the passage of time but also how the characters themselves have changed.

The two performers, Anzio and Abdullatief , bring the friendship and its complicated history convincingly to life. Their performances capture both the familiarity of two people who once knew each other intimately and the awkwardness of reconnecting after so many years.

Ultimately, BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE is a great story, simply and effectively told. It draws the audience into the lives of two men whose friendship has been shaped by youth, mistakes, betrayal and the passage of time. It is nostalgic, entertaining and emotionally engaging, while offering plenty to think about once the play ends.

A sensitive and beautifully staged reminder that some friendships may survive years of separation – but sometimes the past needs to be faced before the future can truly be embraced.

At the Masambe, Baxter Theatre from 7 – 15 August 2026.

Tickets can be booked on Webtickets - https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1593712138

R150pp

Photos: Baxter social media post

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