Interview: Aviva Pelham - 5TH AVIVA PELHAM OPERETTA COMPETITION at Baxter Concert Hall

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Aviva’s passion for young talent inspired her to initiate a competition to raise awareness amongst our young singers and promote a reacquaintance with a repertoire which they may well be called on to perform as part of their international careers.

1. What inspired you to start the Aviva Pelham Operetta Competition five years ago?

I noticed that there was no operetta being performed in Cape Town. I believed a competition could be an exciting way to revive the repertoire for audiences and, especially, for up-and-coming singers.

2. Why do you believe operetta is still such an important art form today?

Operetta has a distinct style: it is vocally demanding, but light-hearted enough to be accessible. Performers need to be technically proficient, but also to have charm, wit and acting skills.

3. What makes operetta different from opera or musical theatre for young performers?

It sits somewhere between the two. Whereas musical theatre is mic'd, operetta requires vocal training to project over an orchestra. It differs from opera because it has dialogue and generally lighter plots, although they are often based in social satire, intrigue and romance. It has a lilting charm and is a genre of its own!

4. What qualities do you hope young singers gain by taking part in this competition?

I hope they develop versatility, acting skills, as well as proficiency in German and French. The experience of singing in front of an audience also helps develop their confidence.

5. What has been the most rewarding part of mentoring emerging singers through this competition?

It's seeing students becoming more familiar with this unique art form and, very often, falling in love with it.

6. Have you seen any memorable success stories from past competitors that have made you especially proud?

I showcase the winners annually at my concerts, and I'm always proud to see their growth and interaction with the audiences.

7. This is the fifth annual competition. How has it grown or developed since it first began?

Each year we have more entrants, which shows the competition's development over time. We have introduced a Duet section – there is so much exquisite repertoire to explore. It is also exciting to witness the growing interest and enthusiasm from audiences.

8. What do you enjoy most about watching the finalists perform on competition night?

I love knowing that I'm helping to share the specific style of operetta with teachers, new artists and audiences.

9. What would you say to a young singer who is considering entering the competition for the first time?

Choose your repertoire wisely so it suits your voice type. Research the story and context of your arias so that your performance can fully embody the essence of the piece.

10. What are your hopes for the future of the Aviva Pelham Operetta Competition and for operetta in South Africa?

I hope that with this reawakening, operetta becomes a staple of culture in South Africa, so that audiences can continue to get pleasure from this unique art form. Perhaps with the support of sponsors, we can make it a national competition and spread the magic and thrill of operetta further.

Aviva Pelham

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