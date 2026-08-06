Review: THE FOOL'S GUIDE... TO LIVING AND DYING at The Baxter Flipside

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THE FOOL'S GUIDE… TO LIVING AND DYING – Andrew Buckland proves that great theatre needs little more than an extraordinary performer.

There are very few performers who can hold an audience spellbound for over an hour armed with nothing more than a chair, a remarkable imagination and complete command of their body and voice. Andrew Buckland reminds us exactly why he remains one of South Africa's greatest physical theatre artists in THE FOOL'S GUIDE… TO LIVING AND DYING, now playing at the Baxter Flipside.

Written by Andrew and Janet Buckland and directed by Janet Buckland, the 70-minute solo production plunges audiences into a bizarre, funny and surprisingly relevant world where artificial intelligence, social media and manipulative "TechBro Overlords" collide with very human fears and relationships. The surreal storyline follows Milton Yonaire as he races to rescue his son from a digital world spinning dangerously out of control, encountering an eccentric collection of characters and even a robot vacuum cleaner along the way.

While the premise may sound wildly imaginative, what makes the production so compelling is Buckland's astonishing ability to transform before your eyes. One moment he is a worried father, the next an overenthusiastic fan, then a vulnerable little dog, before seamlessly becoming an inanimate household object. His physical precision and vocal dexterity remain extraordinary, creating an entire cast of believable characters without the aid of costumes or elaborate props.

The production is thoroughly entertaining, but beneath its absurd humour lies a thought-provoking exploration of technology's growing influence on our lives. Questions about identity, humanity and our dependence on digital platforms emerge naturally through Buckland's playful storytelling rather than feeling preachy. It is surreal, often hilarious, yet unmistakably modern in its concerns.

What is perhaps most impressive is the production's complete confidence in the fundamentals of theatre. There are no sound effects, no musical underscoring and virtually no set beyond a single chair. Instead, carefully crafted lighting and perfectly timed spotlights become the only technical support for Buckland's storytelling. Everything else is left to the actor's extraordinary ability to conjure entire worlds through movement, expression and voice.

It is a powerful reminder of the essence of live theatre: one gifted performer standing before an audience and inviting them to imagine. In an age where productions often rely on increasingly sophisticated technology, THE FOOL'S GUIDE… TO LIVING AND DYING demonstrates that the most captivating special effect remains an actor at the height of his craft.

Buckland keeps the audience hanging on every word from beginning to end, delivering a performance that is as funny as it is unsettling, as inventive as it is deeply human. Decades into his career, he continues to prove that he is a unique force in physical theatre, capable of creating magic with the simplest of theatrical tools.

Whether you come for the comedy, the astonishing character work or the timely reflections on life in the age of AI, THE FOOL'S GUIDE… TO LIVING AND DYING is an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates the enduring power of imagination.

Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1596058920

4 – 15 August 2026 in the Baxter Flipside

R150 – R190pp

Photos: Internet search/ Social media page

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