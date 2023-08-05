Review: ON THE TABLE Is a Tantalising Smorgasbord of Talent, Comedy, and Pathos

“If music be the food of love, play on” – and Bonny White does: her beautiful soiree of songs, involving nine knock-out performers and a fabulous accompanist, is a feast to experience. What makes ON THE TABLE so great is that most of the songs are not well known – they are not the ‘before-interval’ numbers of the biggest Broadway musicals. Very often, I had never heard the songs performed. And yet, many of them are so relatable: they range from the trials and tribulations of awkward first dates, to the joyous parts of early dating, to breakups, to mourning relationships, to the inner minds of our pets, and more.

And the golden thread: food. Food plays such a central role in life’s rituals, dances, celebrations, and setbacks. I love how Bonny has crafted this soiree full of relatable experiences with food and eating as the nucleus. She strikes the perfect balance of comedy and drama: in some numbers I was laughing madly and in others I was holding back tears. Bonny explains, “Each song tells its own story, so can stand on its own without needing context to be explained. It also means that the performers can find their own way of expressing their songs without comparisons being made.”

I loved each of the nine performers, accompanied by the wonderful Reon Jacobs – whose keyboard playing is seamless and provides that extra ‘something’ that only live music can.

Honestly, I could praise every single number had I the time and space. Suffice to say that each performer brings their own spice to this literal kitchen (as in, the stage is right next to the kitchen of the house in which this intimate show is performed– how appropriate!). I have too many favourite numbers so I will not mention all 18 songs, but I will mention each performer – because they deserve it. Truly. So, in no particular order:

Georgia Bailey’s silky voice is beautiful. I loved her characterisation of a doctor taking a break from the world with a chocolate milkshake in “Me and Mr Softee” as well her equally demure and menacing rendition of “Potato”. She is a versatile performer and it is a treat to listen to her.

Fiona Tanner’s performance of “Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise” left me in stitches. She perfectly embodies the hysteria of ‘women’s clubs’ and evokes the mania of The Stepford Wives meets Tupperware parties. And yet I also savoured her other song, so earnest and beautifully real in terms of capturing the exhausting nature of dating in the 21st century: “Coffee Date”. She is hilarious.

Bryony Bosman’s “TMI” is a laugh-out-loud look at oversharing on dates (we have all been there). Her timing is as impeccable as her voice, and this is both a great character piece and an excellent show of her vocal talents. The same can be said of “Popcorn” – she is fabulous.

I found one of the sweetest pieces to be Noah de Villiers’ and Courtney Merryweather’s “It Only Takes a Taste” which captures the purity and the wonder of two people connecting and the realisation of what is happening. These two have exceptional voices and great chemistry. Each does well in both funny and more serious deliveries.

I really enjoyed Rob Shenton’s renditions of “The Dinner Party” and “At the Table”, the latter of which tells the story of a dog’s hope of what culinary delights may lie atop of the dining room table. “The Dinner Party” is one of the funniest numbers, delivered with spot-on timing and tone.

Matt Kingwill’s earnest and hilarious opener “Deli” is fantastic and underscores the pain of unrequited love and our ability to bounce back (sometimes scarily quickly). His stage persona is the perfect way to open the show.

Erin Weiss’ performance of “Barf Bag Break Up” is poignantly beautiful – what a song! Probably my favourite new song discovery of the night. Her performance is genuine, vulnerable and full of conviction – I adored it.

James Lister’s heartfelt rendition of “Love Song Out of Cans” is beyond wholesome. He, like the rest, has a fantastic set of pipes and this is a lovely reminder that romance is not dead (maybe).

If you missed ON THE TABLE, that’s unfortunate for you: what a spread!

Photo credit: Johan Piek