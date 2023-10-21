Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and Powerful

This new production is a collaboration between the Baxter Theatre, Standard Bank Artists for Theatre 2022, and Theatre Duo.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and Powerful

OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE interrogates the ramifications of the continued exhibition of stolen African artefacts in museums around the globe. What consequences does this have on the collective and individual psyches of African people and communities? What would restitution look like? Is it even possible?

This innovative production is directed by Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana of Theatre Duo and comprises a talented ensemble cast.  Awethu Hleli, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Mphumzi Nontshinga, Lyle October, and Tamzin Williams are explosive in this energy-high piece, which is broken up into a collection of interpretive vignettes – the different ‘shards’ of which come together to make up an exhibition of grief. But who is being consumed and by whom? This piece turns Western consumerism of Africa on its head in exploring these complex questions.

OF LOSS is physical-theatre heavy and is highly demanding of its performers, which makes the show all the more impressive. I was continuously impressed at the physical feats achieved by the actors in embodying, among other things, identities literally shaken to their core. In this scene, the ensemble  members manage to make themselves appear as if being blown around by a tornado-like force. The result is stunning.

The set, too, is clever and well-integrated into the performance. A large table on wheels is particularly effective and transformative as a set piece, as a platform, and sometimes, as a prop. Wood panels with carved out slats are also excellently used in order to frame parts of the actors as exhibits in a museum – after all, is this not what African bodies have often been reduced to since colonialism: disembodied parts and subjects objectified?

This jarring and powerful piece of theatre is a call to arms – many of the questions posed do not have answers. Indeed, the end feels more like a beginning.

OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE runs the Baxter Flipside from 14 to 21 October. Tickets range from R150 to R180, and are R120 for senior citizens, students and block bookings of ten or more. Bookings can be made via Webtickets.




