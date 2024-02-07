Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Is a Joyful Occasion at The Artscape

It's been a long-time coming for Pinelands Players and LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - and it was worth the wait! This production is fun, vibrant, energetic and full of heart, and the team should be incredibly proud of the hard work they've put in.

The community theatre world was abuzz in 2019 when we heard that P2 would be putting on this show and I was personally gutted when the show had to be postponed - just like pretty much everything else in 2020. Hats off to P2 for keeping the faith and finally getting their show on stage at the Artscape.

First thing you need to know is that there are two casts for the lead roles - the "legal" cast and the "blonde" cast. This review is for the "blonde" cast (keep an eye out on the website for the review of the "legal" cast.

I've never seen this musical before, but I know the movie inside and out, backwards and upside down too. It's an absolute favourite! So, I was a little nervous going to watch this - would a musical version give me the same joy? Happily, it did! I do have a few gripes about the musical script changing some of my favourite lines, but that's a personal thing.

Bryony Bosman as Elle Woods was gorgeous. She had a natural warmth and energy on stage that was echoed by all of the other characters. It's a big role to take on, with the entire production needing to be led with your energy and drive. At times, Bosman felt a little one-note (not her singing, her character) and there could be a bit more light and shade in the performance. However, on the whole, she was charming.

The rest of the cast came together with energy and great comedic timing. You could see that they were having fun up on stage and it carried out into the audience. Standouts for for me were Gizelle Willows as Brooke, Kim R2 as Enid and Lyle Wilson in his role as the pool boy.