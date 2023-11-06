Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique Experience Among the Stars

This production takes audience members along the wilderness of the Eerste River.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities a Photo 2 Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece Photo 3 Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo 4 Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique Experience Among the Stars

CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL is the fourth iteration of CONSTELLATIONS, an innovative theatrical experience that takes place out in the elements at Spier Wine Farm. Audience members are split into groups and assigned a guide for the evening. Each group then traverses the banks of the Eerste River as night falls and enters the Garden of Good and Evil. Once ‘inside’, audience members encounter six performers and spend fifteen minutes with each one, observing, and sometimes participating in, each performance.

This year, the cast comprises, Blaze Zimba, Gaetan Schmid, Gita Galina, Laurie Levine, Megan Choritz, Moodship (aka Gary Thomas), Siphenathi Mayekiso, and Sky Dlala. Each evening, six of the eight performers portray one of six characters, who in turn have been created by Director Brett Bailey. Some performers play musical instruments and/or sing, some dance, some read stories, some perform monologues, and some provide a combination of these art forms. I avoid going into too much detail since the success of CONSTELLATIONS very much lies within the mystery of the evening.

Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique Experience Among the Stars

I would certainly categorise this form of theatre as alternative. Indeed, our guide told my group to ‘open our minds and to be ready to receive’ which I think is the best way to go into this experience. Be warned that some of the acts are exceptionally creepy. One performance in particular left me terrified, but then again I can’t watch anything vaguely associated with horror, so I’m more sensitive than most in that regard.

My favourite performance was that of Megan Choritz for her performance of ‘Ashes’. She perfects the art of storytelling while embodying Charlotte the reader. I was totally enthralled and, when the banging of the drum signalled the end of her performance, I was disappointed.

Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique Experience Among the Stars

Make sure to take insect repellent (seriously, you MUST take insect repellent), that you wear good walking shoes, that you look carefully where you step (it is very dark so make use of the torches provided), and that you take something warm. I would make sure that all limbs are covered, both because it gets cold and because the mosquitos will attack any bare skin.

Early on in CONSTELLATIONS I found myself in a meditative state, which lasted for the duration of the show. This was one of the most special parts of the experience for me. Indeed, audience members are encouraged not to talk to each other once they enter the Garden of Good and Evil which meant that I focused on the sound of the river flowing, the intensity of the stars in the sky, the smell of the smoky fires, the glow of the lanterns, and the depth of the wilderness around me.

CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL runs at Spier Wine Farm from 3 to 18 November. Tickets are R250 per person or R750 for two tickets and a cheese and charcuterie platter, and are available via Webtickets. The show carries an age restriction of 16. Guests, of age, receive a free glass of wine on arrival.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN Panto at the Joburg Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN Panto at the Joburg Theatre

All new photos have been released from this year’s Janice Honeyman Pantomime, Peter Pan at Joburg Theatre. Performances run from the 3rd of November to the 24th of December 2023. Check out the photos here!

2
A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT to Play Joburg Theatre This Month Photo
A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT to Play Joburg Theatre This Month

'A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT' is a queering of Athol Fugard’s 'Statements After an Arrest under the Immorality Act' that explores black lesbian struggles in South African townships. This powerful production follows two women navigating violence, love, desire, and infidelity. Don't miss this thought-provoking play at Joburg Theatre.

3
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC

On 1 November, some of the cast members from the new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC embarked on a journey to the top of majestic Table Mountain – via cable car of course; save the trekking for Act II of the show.

4
Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities a Photo
Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence

Is there anything more epitomic of the 1990s and early 2000s than the video store? In slightly more recent history, is there anything more epitomic of decay, decline, and dead dreams than the last of the DVD stores of the late 2010s? – dying prolonged, understated deaths: not with a bang but a whimper. BUCKET BOY is set in such a wasteland.

From This Author - Jaime Uranovsky

Jaime is a creative who hails from Cape Town, South Africa. She completed her BA in English and psychology in 2015 and her honours in English Literature the following year, both at the University of C... Jaime Uranovsky">(read more about this author)

Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary ExistenceReview: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSICFeature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial MasterpieceReview: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece
Review: ORPHANS at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Powerful, Hilarious, and HeartbreakingReview: ORPHANS at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Powerful, Hilarious, and Heartbreaking

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You