Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique Experience Among the Stars

CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL is the fourth iteration of CONSTELLATIONS, an innovative theatrical experience that takes place out in the elements at Spier Wine Farm. Audience members are split into groups and assigned a guide for the evening. Each group then traverses the banks of the Eerste River as night falls and enters the Garden of Good and Evil. Once ‘inside’, audience members encounter six performers and spend fifteen minutes with each one, observing, and sometimes participating in, each performance.

This year, the cast comprises, Blaze Zimba, Gaetan Schmid, Gita Galina, Laurie Levine, Megan Choritz, Moodship (aka Gary Thomas), Siphenathi Mayekiso, and Sky Dlala. Each evening, six of the eight performers portray one of six characters, who in turn have been created by Director Brett Bailey. Some performers play musical instruments and/or sing, some dance, some read stories, some perform monologues, and some provide a combination of these art forms. I avoid going into too much detail since the success of CONSTELLATIONS very much lies within the mystery of the evening.

I would certainly categorise this form of theatre as alternative. Indeed, our guide told my group to ‘open our minds and to be ready to receive’ which I think is the best way to go into this experience. Be warned that some of the acts are exceptionally creepy. One performance in particular left me terrified, but then again I can’t watch anything vaguely associated with horror, so I’m more sensitive than most in that regard.

My favourite performance was that of Megan Choritz for her performance of ‘Ashes’. She perfects the art of storytelling while embodying Charlotte the reader. I was totally enthralled and, when the banging of the drum signalled the end of her performance, I was disappointed.

Make sure to take insect repellent (seriously, you MUST take insect repellent), that you wear good walking shoes, that you look carefully where you step (it is very dark so make use of the torches provided), and that you take something warm. I would make sure that all limbs are covered, both because it gets cold and because the mosquitos will attack any bare skin.

Early on in CONSTELLATIONS I found myself in a meditative state, which lasted for the duration of the show. This was one of the most special parts of the experience for me. Indeed, audience members are encouraged not to talk to each other once they enter the Garden of Good and Evil which meant that I focused on the sound of the river flowing, the intensity of the stars in the sky, the smell of the smoky fires, the glow of the lanterns, and the depth of the wilderness around me.

CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL runs at Spier Wine Farm from 3 to 18 November. Tickets are R250 per person or R750 for two tickets and a cheese and charcuterie platter, and are available via Webtickets. The show carries an age restriction of 16. Guests, of age, receive a free glass of wine on arrival.