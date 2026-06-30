Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Theatre On The Bay
Elegance, seduction, wit and aching romance comes vividly to life.
I have always admired Stephen Sondheim's ability to explore the complexities of love and relationships, and Cape Town Opera's production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Theatre on the Bay captures all of that with elegance, humour and genuine emotion. Under Fred Abrahamse's inspired direction, this is a beautifully crafted production that constantly finds inventive ways to tell its story.
I loved Abrahamse's clever set design. The stage is dominated by about eight grand pianos, some ingeniously cut shorter to become benches, creating a wonderfully fluid playing space. The dark colour palette, together with the mirrored backdrop, not only looked striking but also seemed to reflect the characters' lives and complicated relationships back at them. It was simple, stylish and incredibly effective.
The costumes, designed by Marcel Meyer, are absolutely gorgeous. The deliberate use of colour gives each character a distinct identity while adding another visual layer to the storytelling. Every costume feels perfectly suited to the sophisticated world of turn-of-the-century Sweden.
One of the production's greatest strengths is its music. José Dias is superb at the piano, remaining at the centre of the action throughout the performance and bringing Sondheim's glorious score to life. I also loved the unusual decision to incorporate members of Cape Town Opera as a chorus. Their commentary on the action adds richness and atmosphere, making the production feel even more theatrical and immersive.
Of course, the moment everyone waits for is "Send in the Clowns," and Samantha Peo's performance as Desirée Armfeldt does not disappoint. She sings it with such emotional honesty and vulnerability that the theatre falls completely silent. It is one of those magical moments where you could almost hear a pin drop.
The acting throughout is first-rate. Aviva Pelham brings warmth, dignity and quiet wisdom to Madame Armfeldt, while Jonathan Roxmouth makes Fredrik Egerman both likeable and deeply sympathetic as a man hopelessly confused by matters of the heart. Marcel Meyer is suitably commanding and forceful as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, but for me, some of the evening's biggest laughs belonged to Kate Normington. As Countess Charlotte Malcolm she delivers some of the best lines in the show with impeccable comic timing, delicious cheek and absolute confidence.
This is one of those productions where every element works in harmony—direction, design, music and performances combine to create a thoroughly satisfying evening of theatre. Beautifully staged and superbly performed, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC reminds us that love is rarely simple, but it is endlessly fascinating. Whether you are already a Sondheim admirer or discovering this musical for the first time, this production is well worth experiencing.
Cast:
Aviva Pelham as Madame Armfeldt
Samantha Peo as Desiree Armfeldt
Jonathan Roxmouth as Fredrik Egerman
Mia – Cecilia Kriel as Fredrika Armfeldt
Liné Jordaan as Anne Egerman
William Young as Henrik Egerman
Brittany Smith as Petra
Luvo Rasemeni as Mr. Erlanson / Bertrand
Sasha Damons as Mrs. Nordstrom / Malla
Sisikelelwe Mngenela as Mrs. Anderssen / Ossa
Danielle Speckman as Mrs. Segstrom
Ticket available on Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1588017683
30 June to 12 July 2026
From R250pp
Photos: Social media and Internet search
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