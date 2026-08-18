Video: Michael James Scott Performs New Single 'Brighter' on GMA





Michael James Scott lit up Good Morning America with a performance of his new single "Brighter" on Tuesday. Following his record-breaking tenure as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, Scott makes his pop music debut with the track.

The song serves as a love letter to his hometown of Orlando and was co-written and produced by Grammy-nominated Sean Douglas, whose credits include 20+ platinum RIAA certifications and more than 4 billion Spotify streams.

"Brighter" had its world premiere performance debut in Orlando in early May ahead of the worldwide release. This was crafted by creative director Jeremy Merrifield, working with choreographer duo Kevin & Marcel Wilson, and produced by Merrifield’s multi-platform studio, Dream Three.

Michael James Scott is known most for his expansive credits on the Broadway stage, also including Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Elf, Hair, The Pirate Queen, and All Shook Up. He has also held roles in both Tarzan and Mamma Mia!

On television, Scott can be seen as Nurse Francois Dubois in the ABC reboot of Scrubs, which has just been renewed for a second season. Other television credits include General Hospital, Central Park, A Holiday in Harlem, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical and Black Monday.

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