THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Return to Theatre on the Bay

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The Rocky Horror Show will return to Theatre on the Bay from 28 August 2026, after two sell-out seasons in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Presented by Pieter Toerien Productions in association with Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), Steven Stead's acclaimed production that closes in Johannesburg this weekend, has thrilled audiences across the country with its electrifying energy, outrageous humour and irresistible rock 'n' roll score. Now, Cape Town audiences have another chance to experience the cult musical phenomenon that has captivated theatregoers for more than five decades.

The award-winning cast returns in full, led by Craig Urbani as the iconic Dr Frank 'n' Furter, alongside Léa Blerk as Janet, Robert Everson as Brad, Schoemann Smit as Riff Raff, Jasmine Minter as Magenta, Anna Olivier as Columbia, Natasha Sutherland as the Narrator, Micah Stokajovic as Rocky and Zak Hendrikz as Eddie/Dr Scott. Miguel de Sampaio, Tjaart van der Walt, Cleo Wesley, Alessia Gironi, Taya Pearson, Gabi Knight and Sasha Duffy complete the dynamic ensemble.

Featuring beloved hits including Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite and Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul, Richard O'Brien's legendary musical continues to delight devoted fans and first-time audiences alike with its celebration of individuality, self-expression and glorious theatrical excess.

Directed by Steven Stead, with set design by Greg King, costumes by Maritha Visagie and musical direction by Kevin Kraak, this high-octane production has earned rave reviews and standing ovations for its slick staging, exceptional performances and infectious sense of fun.

Whether you're returning to shout the iconic audience call-backs or discovering the madness for the first time, The Rocky Horror Show promises another unforgettable night of glitter, glamour and glorious mayhem. Don't dream it. Be it!

The Rocky Horror Show returns to Theatre on the Bay from 28 August until 18 October 2026.

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