Pieter Toerien Presents Jonathan Roxmouth's KEYCHANGE – My Favourite Pianists, 26 January– 26 February

Expect Jonathan's trademark tongue-in-cheek humour, pianistic flair and a few surprises along the way!

Jan. 23, 2023  

For the first time in almost 8 years, Jonathan Roxmouth is back at the piano at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre! In his brand-new show, KEY CHANGE, Jonathan showcases the various piano based comedians, singers and entertainers who have shaped and influenced his musical tastes through various phases of his life.

Backed by a fantastic 5-piece band, Jonathan will be playing and belting out the music of piano rockers such as JERRY LEE LEWIS, ELTON JOHN and BILLY JOEL, pianists like LIBERACE, RICHARD CLAYDERMAN and DAVID FOSTER, singers such as CAROLE KING, BURT BACHARACH and FREDDIE MERCURY all in a personal pianistic performance that is perfect for all music lovers. Expect Jonathan's trademark tongue-in-cheek humour, pianistic flair and a few surprises along the way!

KEY CHANGE features a live band that includes the phenomenal talents of Luca De Bellis, Daniel Geddes, Cole Matthews, Kieran Woolmington & Gabriel Poulsen

Booking now open at WEBTICKETS and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

Tickets cost: R150 to R270

Booking link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220489®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2FEvent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1521875834?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




James Marais and Monique Cassells' “Love Is in the Air: Romantic Love Songs Tribute” celebrates some of the most beautiful love songs by legendary artists from the 1950s through to the 1990s, such as Nat 'King' Cole, Engelbert Humperdinck, Neil Diamond, Chris de Burgh, Elvis Presley, The Carpenters, The Platters, Leo Sayer, Jennifer Rush, Roy Orbison, Bryan Adams and Elton John.
Johan Liebenberg will present “A Tribute to Neil Diamond” at THE DRAMA FACTORY on Saturday 4th February at 7:30 pm.
It's a brand-new year, and Cape Town's theatre scene (and weather) is warming up. Looking at the line-up, it's impressive to see the variety of productions offered. If your viewing palate thirsts for something darkly comedic, Louis Viljoen's latest production, THE GRASS WIDOW, promises to quench that desire. Louis and his leading lady, Emma Kotze, sat down with us to give an exciting glimpse of their new show.
Double Grammy Award winner, Gregory Porter, has announced the local supporting acts for his sold out 'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter' presented by Liberty, solo SA concert tour opening next weekend. 

