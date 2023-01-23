Pieter Toerien Presents Jonathan Roxmouth's KEYCHANGE – My Favourite Pianists, 26 January– 26 February

For the first time in almost 8 years, Jonathan Roxmouth is back at the piano at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre! In his brand-new show, KEY CHANGE, Jonathan showcases the various piano based comedians, singers and entertainers who have shaped and influenced his musical tastes through various phases of his life.

Backed by a fantastic 5-piece band, Jonathan will be playing and belting out the music of piano rockers such as JERRY LEE LEWIS, ELTON JOHN and BILLY JOEL, pianists like LIBERACE, RICHARD CLAYDERMAN and DAVID FOSTER, singers such as CAROLE KING, BURT BACHARACH and FREDDIE MERCURY all in a personal pianistic performance that is perfect for all music lovers. Expect Jonathan's trademark tongue-in-cheek humour, pianistic flair and a few surprises along the way!

KEY CHANGE features a live band that includes the phenomenal talents of Luca De Bellis, Daniel Geddes, Cole Matthews, Kieran Woolmington & Gabriel Poulsen

Booking now open at WEBTICKETS and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

Tickets cost: R150 to R270

Booking link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220489®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2FEvent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1521875834?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1