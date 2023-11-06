Photos: First Look at PETER PAN Panto at the Joburg Theatre

All new photos have been released from this year’s Janice Honeyman Pantomime, Peter Pan at Joburg Theatre. Performances run from the 3rd of November to the 24th of December 2023.

Check out the photos below!

Based on the classic tale by J.M. Barrie, this is the third time that the pantomime Peter Pan will be presented at Joburg Theatre; the first time being in 2007 and 2014 respectively.

This time around will be different as the show will incorporate the magic of the traditional pantomime props and sets, with the magic of modern LED screens.

Starring in the role of Peter Pan is the talented Sandi Dlangalala who debuts in his first Janice Honeyman pantomime. He has performed in various National Children’s Theatre productions such as ‘Khokho’s Treasure’, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and ‘Fantastic Mr Fox’, for which he won the Naledi Award for Best Performance for a Young Audience. He has also appeared in ‘Sophiatown’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Sinbad the Sailor’, ‘Hlakanyana The Musical’ and the ‘Shaft 6’ feature film.

Ben Voss plays the role of Captain Hook and is no stranger to the pantomime stage; he played the Evil Queen Hildagona in 2018, he was one of the Ugly Sisters in ‘Cinderella’ in 2021, and Abanazar in ‘Adventures in Pantoland’ in 2022 – each of these roles has earned him a Naledi Theatre Award Nomination. Other theatre roles includes his alter-ego Beauty Ramapeleple in two stage productions, ‘Bend it like Beauty’, and ‘Beauty and the BEE’, ‘Green Mamba’, ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Mamba Republic’ and ‘Mamba-Proudly SA’ plus ‘Benny Bushwhacker’.

Playing Captain Hook’s sidekick Smee is actor Michael Richard who has a career spanning 49 years in highly acclaimed TV shows, films, musicals and theatre. He is also one of the country’s top voice over artists. He recently played the role of Jack in ‘Kunene and the King’, and has performed in three Janice Honeyman Pantomimes as the Dame.

The lovely Kiruna-Lind Devar is playing the role of Wendy. She has performed in many musical theatre productions including ‘Saturday Night Fever’, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’, ‘Evita’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, where she played Meg Giry. This is her third pantomime; she has featured in Janice Honeyman’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Cinderella’.

Dame Clementina Coconut will be played by David Arnold Johnson, who appeared in his first pantomime in 2022 as various characters. David has performed in many musicals but is best known for his characters Dwayne in ‘7de Laan’ and as Liam in ‘Getroud Met Rugby’. He also played the role of Dr. Bennet on SABC’s ‘Society’ and Sergeant Jacobs in the international film ‘Zulu’, starring Forest Whitaker and Orlando Bloom, and was in the movie ‘Momentum’ starring Morgan Freeman.

Newcomer Virtuous Kandemiri will be sharing her pixie dust as Tinkerbell. Her musical theatre experience includes shows like, ‘Seussical Jr.’ and ‘The Buddy Holly Story – The Musical’. She also worked as the choreographer and musical director for ‘Annie Jr.’ and ‘Matilda’ in 2023. This will be her first Janice Honeyman Pantomime.

Also featured in the cast of Peter Pan this year are (in alphabetical order) Matthew Berry, Inge Breytenbach, Gugu Dhlamini, Diego Hamity, Tarryn Heard, Dirk Joubert, Sarah Leigh, Elsje Lourens, Charity Madhlazi, Siya Makakane, Gareth Meijsen, Bo Molefe, Lesedi Mpshe, Tania Mteto, Sibusiso Mxosana, Tshepo Ncokoane, Brian Ngobese, Manyano Ngoma, Zamaswazi Nkosi, Micah Stojakovic, and Kensiwe Tshabalala.

The pantomime is written and directed by Janice Honeyman, with musical direction by Dale-Ray Scheepers, choreography by Khaya Ndlovu, lighting design by Johan Ferreira and production designer Andrew Timm.