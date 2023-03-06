Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PATISSERIE FEMME Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Performances run 16-19 March 2023.

Mar. 06, 2023  
Patisserie Femme comes to The Drama Factory this month.

This is a debut production by new kids on the block Three Pillars Productions. Patisserie Femme with Liphelo Matthews and Nomfundo Selepe is based in a bakery in the heart of Cape Town amidst an array of mouth watering confectionaries. The performers take on a mockumentary, meta-theatre style of performance where they explore a bakery dedicated to selling not pastries, not cakes, but women.

We witness interesting employee interactions as well as funny, heart wrenching confessions of key ingredients that live in a bakery pantry...let's hear it for The Cherry On Top and Yeast!

This piece is performed by two women who are constantly switching between characters, and even playing the characters of inanimate objects - everything that one sees in this piece is created solely by the performers' bodies. Patisserie Femme tackles issues of society pushing certain conventions onto the bodies of women and references many a sexual innuendo. From sugar babies to buns in the oven, this play is a satire that is sure to make its audience think, laugh and most importantly, talk.

Liphelo Matthews is a 23 year old performance artist from Cape Town. In 2022, she completed her honours degree in Theatre and Performance specialising in Acting at the University of Cape Town. She was then awarded a full scholarship to attend the South African Lessac Kinesensics intensive, where over the course of 3 weeks she received extensive voice training with participants and facilitators from all over Africa and the world. Recent productions include Love of the Nightingale directed by Mbongeni Mtshali and Mwenya Kabwe and Isikhalo sika Nandi directed by Zamah Nkonyeni in collaboration with the ICA. Liphelo's theatre making impulses draw from her interests in the (re)representation and (re)imaging of the Black body in performance in post apartheid South Africa.

Nomfundo Selepe was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her innate passion for performance lead her to the National School of Arts (2013-2017), where she trained in acting and matriculated as the Overall Best Drama Student and Dux scholar. IN March of 2023, Nomfundo will graduate with an honours in Theatre & Performance studies, majoring in acting., from the University of Cape Town. She has made her professional debut as Hermia in Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'. Social Media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/3pillarsproductions/

Three Pillars Productions is a women led South African theatre collective whose mission is to impact society through live performance. Co-founders Jessie Diepeveen, Thato Mosiuoa & Sinezile Matutu are all UCT graduates who majored in theatre making. Amongst them are skills such as production, directing, acting, script-writing, lighting design, sound design, costume design, set design and administration. Three Pillars Productions is the one stop shop that everybody needs.




