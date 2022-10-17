National Children's Theatre to Present SEUSSICAL JR This Month

Everybody loves a good Dr Seuss story! This is why the young and the young-at-heart should book now to join NCT to think some THINKS and enjoy the wonderful world of SEUSSICAL Jr!

In Seussical Jr Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie LaBird and the Whos of Whoville spring to life in a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Imagination run wild amidst the many toe-tapping musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk. For kids and families who grew up reading Dr Seuss books, this musical adaption will hold the attention of all.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust which, when enlarged, turns out to be Whoville where the tiny people called the Whos live. Horton must protect his friend Jojo and other Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers. He must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the brave Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. The powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and ultimately emerge triumphant!

And true to all Dr Seuss stories, audiences discover what it takes for Horton to withstand ridicule and danger to save the day, during an unforgettable tale of adventure, heroism, perseverance and loyalty.

"Children will engage with themes of imaginative thinking, of being true to themselves and standing up for what they believe in," said the Interim CEO Moira Katz. "They'll also tap into themes of responsibility, perseverance, kindness and caring, while also reminding us about what's really important in life, and reinforcing the ever-relevant ideal that, "a person's a person, no matter how small."

To add to the excitement NCT will host a series of fun Seuss-tivities for children: face painting, word walls, selfies, as well as a Dr Seuss-themed children's costume contest and a colouring-in contest.

When at NCT: 30 October to 22 Dec at NCT's Imagination Theatre, Parktown, Johannesburg

Book NCT: Quicket - tickets are R140

National Children's Theatre is the foremost children's theatre in Gauteng, shining the bright light of educational, engaging and award-winning theatre for children and youth throughout South African cities and rural areas. NCT's unwavering purpose is to transform young lives and grow societies' next generation of leaders through the kaleidoscope of vivid and engaging performance arts, original and instructive musicals, and immersive after-school programs. We present live theatre year-round at our renowned 4 acre campus in Johannesburg, which includes two indoor theatres, one outdoor theatre, a puppet theater, music room, and classrooms for the weekend workshop academy. NCT: Enchanting. Inspiring. Empowering. @nctheatresa