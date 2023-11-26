Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

The show will play the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte from 13 December through 14 January.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

Mzansi Ballet's THE QUEEN SHOW Returns To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte Next Month

"The Queen Show" by Mzansi Ballet is a dynamic celebration of ballet and dance, featuring the iconic music of Queen. With a fresh and vibrant production, dazzling costumes by world-renowned designer David Hutt, and a diverse cast with global stage experience, this world-class performance promises a fun night out for the whole family. Director Dirk Badenhorst, a ballet advocate, is thrilled to bring back this beloved production to entertain South African audiences at the Pieter Toerien Theatre. Join in for a rhapsody of nostalgia, a kind of magic, and let "The Queen Show" rock you with a timeless tribute to the legendary rock band. 

From the office of Mzansi Ballet: “Mzansi Ballet is set to dazzle Johannesburg audiences once again with the triumphant return of "The Queen Show," a captivating celebration of ballet and dance set to the iconic music of Queen.

The magic unfolds at the renowned Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from December 13th 2023 to January 14th, 2024. This production is an extraordinary experience for families, making it an ideal choice for year-end, festive and New Year celebrations.

Choreographed by the esteemed Angela Revie and Michael Revie, renowned for their international acclaim and artistic prowess, this fresh and vibrant production cleverly fuses artistic brilliance and the timeless tunes of Queen. Joshua Williams, the recipient of a scholarship at the 2016 South African International Ballet Competition in Cape Town, spent four years training at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland. He is now returning to perform one of the lead roles in this exciting production. Mr. Williams became a member of Mzansi Ballet in 2020. He is joined by other dancers from Mzansi Ballet, including the star from Cuba, Javier Monier Jnr, Mahlatse Sachane, Nicolas Laubscher, Veronica Louw, Kiana Prinsloo, and Angela Revie.

Mzansi Ballet, endearingly known as the "Nation's Ballet” having performed, taught and trained in all 9 South African provinces has carved a distinctive niche in the world of dance by making ballet accessible to all. The vision is to break boundaries, reinvent, and express artistry through dance, always striving for excellence and relevance. Dirk Badenhorst, the Director of Mzansi Ballet, emphasises the importance of resilience and discipline in the journey to becoming a technically skilled and captivating dancer.

We are thrilled to enchant our audiences at the picturesque Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg, Join us for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets for this exceptional production are available on Webtickets, priced between R220 to R300 per ticket. Gather your friends and family to revel in a night of ballet and Queen's timeless melodies.”

Performances: Wed – Fri @ 7pm, Sat @ 3pm & 7pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets at Webtickets and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988


