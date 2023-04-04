Lizette Volkwyn Presents I CAN SEE YOU LIE at Centurion Golf Club Country Estate

Are you tired of being deceived and not knowing it? Do you want to take control of your conversations and improve your communication skills? Then you cannot afford to miss the workshop on the science of lie detection.

Hosted by one of South Africa's leading human lie detectors, Lizette Volkwyn, with guest speaker Marcus Coetzee - they are the only two certified PEI human lie detectors in the country - I CAN SEE YOU LIE will teach attendees to control their emotions, identify lies, and improve their overall communication by sharing the basic principles of lie detection.

However, the workshop is not just about uncovering lies. Lizette explains: "In today's world, where communication is the key to success, it is more important than ever to be able to accurately interpret people's intentions and detect lies. By delving deep into topics such as cognitive interviewing, micro expressions, and how to detect a lie, this workshop teaches vitals skills such as recognising deception in others, helping people to avoid being taken advantage of or misled."

This is the second workshop of its kind by the lie detecting duo - the first was sold out in weeks and received positive feedback and rave reviews from several attendees, including author and professional critic Leon van Nierop. "I CAN SEE YOU LIE was one of the most informative, professional, and life-changing workshops I have ever attended. Every sentence counted and moved the workshop speedily along to its goal for the sold-out audience. The workshop, presented by the highly spirited and informed Lizette Volkwyn and Marcus Coetzee was the highlight of a full year. Worth every cent."

Stompie Ferreira, owner of the Ferlio Group of Investigators, which specialises in investigations and security solutions, agrees that the workshop knowledge shared during the workshop is invaluable. "Since attending I CAN SEE YOU LIE in November last year and applying the skills and insights gained, our company has seen interview time and accuracy improve by 30%."

The workshop will take place at the Centurion Golf Club Country Estate on 2 and 3 June 2023 and is open to anyone looking to improve their personal or professional communication skills.

"This workshop is an excellent opportunity to improve one's own communication skills," says Lizette. "By learning how to identify deception in others, attendees will gain valuable insight into the way people interpret their behaviour and communication. This will help them to communicate more effectively and persuasively, giving them the power to control their conversations and achieve their goals."

Lizette is a Jill of all trades who, following a corporate career spanning more than two decades, decided to follow her passion and launch her own consultancy. Initially qualifying as a Master Life Coach, she decided to undergo the rigorous training involved in becoming a human lie detector - her course comprised 29 candidates from 27 countries, 24 of whom were from intelligence agencies - to enable her to better understand her clients.

In addition to her work as a human lie detector, Lizette offers personal life coaching, sales, leadership and communication training, self-discovery workshops, group coaching, and online marketing training. She is also a published author and international keynote speaker who has shared the stage with thought leaders such as Robin Banks, Russell Fox, and Justin Cohen. Additionally, she is a regular guest on national radio stations, magazines, and international podcasts.

The two-day I CAN SEE YOU LIE workshop costs R2 850 per person. Don't miss this chance to learn from top experts in the field of deception detection and communication! If you are the 10th person to enrol, you will receive a 50% discount! Click on this link to sign up now! Click Here