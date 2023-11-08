LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Artscape in February 2024

Performances begin on 3 February.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities a Photo 2 Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece Photo 3 Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo 4 Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC

LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Artscape in February 2024

LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Artscape in February 2024

The curtain will rise on a high-energy production of Legally Blonde the Musical at Artscape on 3 February 2024. This fun and heartwarming tale of empowerment, romance, and sisterhood crushes stereotypes with its pink stilettos and is the biggest production to date by Pinelands Players. Their previous show was the highly successful Hairspray, also at Artscape and just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

CATA award-winning director Kyla Thorburn leads a talented cast with musical direction by Barend van der Westhuizen. For some of the cast, it is a return to the iconic Artscape stage, for others, it will be an exciting first-time debut. This community theatre group is certainly redefining the term with its skilled cast.

"Pinelands Players is a theatre society with a long, proud, award-winning history of community theatre spanning more than 70 years. We don't do this for money, but for the love of theatre," said Laura Bosman, the Chairperson of Pinelands Players. "It may be a volunteer show, but with our very talented cast you are not going to see an amateur show; you are going to see a professional production. And nothing beats the thrill of live theatre," she explained.

Legally Blonde the Musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, ten Drama Desk Awards and five Laurence Olivier Awards. The musical is based on the 2001 novel, Legally Blonde, by Amanda Brown and the hit movie of the same name featuring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair. It follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a fashion-conscious sorority girl to a Harvard Law School lawyer as she chases the love of her life. Featuring hit songs such as Omigod You Guys, Bend and Snap and So Much Better, the show is a huge, high-energy production with an amazing chorus line.

The show is absolutely for everyone over the age of 10, with its foot-stomping, hip-swinging, catchy songs and feel-good messages. It is bound to be a great night out.

Legally Blonde the Musical will run from 3 to 18 February 2024 at Artscape. Tickets range from R250 to R295 and are on sale now at Webtickets either Click Here (www.webtickets.co.za) or at Pick n Pay stores.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butlers New South African Play EXPELLED Photo
Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butler's New South African Play EXPELLED

Rosalind Butler's new South African play EXPELLED premieres at the Baxter Theatre and transfers to The Market Theatre in 2024 and bookings are now open!

2
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN Panto at the Joburg Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN Panto at the Joburg Theatre

All new photos have been released from this year’s Janice Honeyman Pantomime, Peter Pan at Joburg Theatre. Performances run from the 3rd of November to the 24th of December 2023. Check out the photos here!

3
Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique E Photo
Review: CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm Provides a Unique Experience Among the Stars

What did our critic think of CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Spier Wine Farm?

4
A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT to Play Joburg Theatre This Month Photo
A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT to Play Joburg Theatre This Month

'A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT' is a queering of Athol Fugard’s 'Statements After an Arrest under the Immorality Act' that explores black lesbian struggles in South African townships. This powerful production follows two women navigating violence, love, desire, and infidelity. Don't miss this thought-provoking play at Joburg Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You