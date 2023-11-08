LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Artscape in February 2024

The curtain will rise on a high-energy production of Legally Blonde the Musical at Artscape on 3 February 2024. This fun and heartwarming tale of empowerment, romance, and sisterhood crushes stereotypes with its pink stilettos and is the biggest production to date by Pinelands Players. Their previous show was the highly successful Hairspray, also at Artscape and just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

CATA award-winning director Kyla Thorburn leads a talented cast with musical direction by Barend van der Westhuizen. For some of the cast, it is a return to the iconic Artscape stage, for others, it will be an exciting first-time debut. This community theatre group is certainly redefining the term with its skilled cast.

"Pinelands Players is a theatre society with a long, proud, award-winning history of community theatre spanning more than 70 years. We don't do this for money, but for the love of theatre," said Laura Bosman, the Chairperson of Pinelands Players. "It may be a volunteer show, but with our very talented cast you are not going to see an amateur show; you are going to see a professional production. And nothing beats the thrill of live theatre," she explained.

Legally Blonde the Musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, ten Drama Desk Awards and five Laurence Olivier Awards. The musical is based on the 2001 novel, Legally Blonde, by Amanda Brown and the hit movie of the same name featuring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair. It follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a fashion-conscious sorority girl to a Harvard Law School lawyer as she chases the love of her life. Featuring hit songs such as Omigod You Guys, Bend and Snap and So Much Better, the show is a huge, high-energy production with an amazing chorus line.

The show is absolutely for everyone over the age of 10, with its foot-stomping, hip-swinging, catchy songs and feel-good messages. It is bound to be a great night out.

Legally Blonde the Musical will run from 3 to 18 February 2024 at Artscape. Tickets range from R250 to R295 and are on sale now at Webtickets either Click Here (www.webtickets.co.za) or at Pick n Pay stores.