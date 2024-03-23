Kourage Beatz NSI Introduces NSI NATION To The World

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tochi Bright Clement, widely known as Kourage Beatz NSI, is the CEO and founder of NSI Nation, formerly NSI RECORDS. Established in 2022, NSI Nation, now partnered with ONErpm Distribution as of 2024, aims to empower independent African and global artists by offering A&R, marketing, sync licensing, and publishing services.

Kourage Beatz NSI embarked on this journey with humble beginnings, yet with a vision to support and invest in promising independent artists and labels, both locally and internationally. NSI Nation provides personalized artist account management and tailored marketing campaigns, along with free distribution to all major digital service providers worldwide, initially focusing on the African mobile market.

As an independent musician himself, Kourage Beatz NSI was among the inaugural signees to NSI Nation. Prior to launching NSI Nation, he achieved over 500,000 global streams through ONErpm distribution. With the global expansion of African music, NSI Nation stands poised to lead in discovering new talents and future global stars.