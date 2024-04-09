KING GEORGE Comes to Theatre on the Square This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brent Palmer’s award winning urban drama, KING GEORGE, comes to Theatre on the Square from 23rd April to 4th May 2024.

Fleur Du Cap winning actor and playwright Brent Palmer’s newest offering KING GEORGE will keep you transfixed with nail-biting suspense at the Theatre on the Square from April 23rd to May 4th.

Shane Wyntock - the suave CEO of Synergy properties - is on the verge of a bold yet hugely disruptive development in Lower Woodstock. George Megalos – a controversial, sleazy and abrasive strip club owner has run his business, in the area, for the greater part of fifteen years. One fateful evening George barges in on Shane’s plush office and slams an eviction notice he’s received down on the table. What follows is a tense stand-off, ceaseless battle of wills with devastating secrets revealed.

Palmer’s signature dark comedic writing style has kept audiences enthralled with Fleur Du Cap nominated highlights such as Bench (2012), The Visit (2017), and in 2019, The Room, which John Maytham described as “wonderful … with superb dialogue”.

Fast-paced and witty, King George is bound to keep you riveted with suspense. Seasoned theatre and film actors Brent Palmer and Clyde Berning take on the roles of George Megalos and Shane Wyntock caught in a nail-biting stand-off. Two men, from vastly different backgrounds, willing to put everything on the line in their quest to protect what is theirs.

Palmer, who won the Fleur Du Cap for best actor, is no stranger to mainstream and independent theatre; last seen in his nominated performance in Scott Sparrow’s Dinner with the 42’s, directed by Greg Karvellas at the Masambe Theatre. Palmer has performed in a number of plays at the Fugard Theatre and beyond, including Bench, The Father, A Steady Rain, The Kingmakers, and The Room amongst many more.

Clyde Berning is no stranger to the theatre world, having performed in a number of mainstream and independent productions, including Mass Appeal, Janet Suzman’s Hamlet, The Visit, Cowboy Mouth, directed by Chris Weare.

KING GEORGE will be onstage at the Theatre on the Square, Sandton from 21rd April to 4th May 2024. It carries an age restriction of 13 years for explicit language. Tickets are available online through Computicket or directly through the theatre.

