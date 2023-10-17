JAMES STEWART & JOHN ELLIS EXPLORE THE MUSIC OF STING to be Presented at The Drama Factory This Month

A Musical Journey through the Songs of Sting.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

The Drama Factory is presenting a musical journey through the songs of Sting. 

James Stewart made his bones as the singer and songwriter for the chart-topping band, The Usual, and then for his solo work -  picking up multi SAMA awards and a few Emmy Awards along the way.  John Ellis is the charismatic frontman of South Africa's very own Tree63, which enjoyed significant international success - a highly accomplished songwriter, singer and writer.

This show isn't about mimicry or simply replicating Sting's hits, it's about putting our own spin on these incredible songs to celebrate one of our greatest songwriting influences.  They will dive deep into Sting's solo gems and The Police classics, infusing them with our own stories, emotions, and creativity.  Expect fresh interpretations, heartfelt vocals, and a touch of our own musical magic.

So, join us for a night of music that bridges generations and styles. It's a tribute to the enduring power of Sting's compositions and an expression of our profound gratitude for the influence he's had on our musical journeys.  This show is a collision of our past and Sting's timeless melodies, and we can't wait to share it with you.   See you there.

Bios: James Stewart is a multi-Emmy nominated, multi SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter. He achieved success as the frontman for the chart topping band, The Usual, and subsequently enjoyed solo success. His songs like ‘The Shape that I'm in', ‘Like a vision', ‘You don't stop turning me on' and ‘Shine' continue to be played on radio. John Ellis is a singer-songwriter from Durban, South Africa. John lead his band Tree63 to international acclaim as that band's singer, guitar player and award-winning songwriter. As a solo artist, he has been nominated for a SAMA award, and has released five solo albums. 

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/JamesStewartDigital https://www.facebook.com/johnellisongs

https://www.instagram.com/jajstewart/ https://www.instagram.com/johnellisongs/ Additional Media Urls: [YouTube] @JamesStewartWorldMusic Shine (James Stewart)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyaQnI29wrY The Shape That I'm In (James Stewart) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmbSoxWRUBI A million lights (John Ellis) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Fiop3ZKzK4 What did you call me? (John Ellis) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QN3lUywuIuU

Schedule

Date and TimeStandardConcession Fri 27th Oct 7:30pm R180.00 RNone R170.00 RNone

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za 
Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290




