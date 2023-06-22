JAME STEWART & JOHN ELLIS LIVE Announced At The Drama Factory

James Stewart and John Ellis journey with their audiences through the songs which inspired them to write their own.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

JAME STEWART & JOHN ELLIS LIVE Announced At The Drama Factory

James Stewart & John Ellis Live has been announced at The Drama Factory from Fri 30 Jun 2023 to Fri 30 Jun 2023.

James Stewart and John Ellis journey with their audiences through the songs which inspired them to write their own - from interpretations of some their favourite songs to intimate performances of their own, blending piano, guitar, melody and vocal harmonies.

James Stewart is a multi-Emmy nominated, multi-SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter. He achieved success as the frontman for the chart-topping band, The Usual, and subsequently enjoyed solo success. His songs like 'The Shape that I'm in', 'Like a vision', 'You don't stop turning me on' and 'Shine' continue to be played on radio.

John Ellis is a singer-songwriter from Durban, South Africa. John lead his band Tree63 to international acclaim as that band's singer, guitar player and award-winning songwriter. As a solo artist, he has been nominated for a SAMA award, and has released five solo albums.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting Click Here The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here.




