International Guest Artists Set for FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS

The star-studded line-up is complete following the announcement of the international guest artists joining the production of FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS.

FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS is an exhilarating celebration of some of musical theatre’s best loved shows, with 100% of net proceeds going towards supporting the incredible work of the Kolisi Foundation.

Accompanied by the full Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Brandon Phillips (CPO Resident Conductor), and hosted by the incomparable South African icon, Marc Lottering, FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS runs at Artscape Opera House from 17th to 21st April 2024, with the Gala Night on Thursday 18th April 2024.

For the first time, South African audiences will have the chance to savour performances by Broadway and West End luminaries Kim Criswell (Olivier-award nominated for Annie Get Your Gun; “Lucy” opposite Sting in 3 Penny Opera; Cats); Michael D. Xavier (Joe in Sunset Boulevard opposite Hollywood film star Glenn Close; Joe Bradley in Roman Holiday The Musical; ITV’s Grantchester); David Habbin, (West Side Story, Les Misérables, Amici Forever, and co-founder of the Finding the Light Foundation) and Broadway Star Nikki Renée Daniels (Company; The Book of Mormon; Les Misérables; Hamilton).

They join South Africa’s beloved music stars, who are no strangers to international stages themselves, Jonathan Roxmouth (Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Cats), Lynelle Kenned (West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Orpheus in Africa), Tshepo Ncokoane (Janice Honeyman’s Peter Pan Pantomine, Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You – The Musical World Tour) and Lucy Tops (Kinky Boots, Funny Girl, The Romantix).

FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS is the culmination of a coordinated international fundraising drive with the Kolisi Foundation. The Kolisi Foundation was set up by Siya and Rachel Kolisi in 2019 to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing South African communities.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets. VIP experience packages are available and include welcome sparkling wine, reserved underground parking, a donation to the Kolisi Foundation and prime seating.