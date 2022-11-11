Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I WANT TO WRITE YOU A SUBMARINE Announced At ToneelHuis

i want to write you a submarine is a theatre piece that combines poetry, song and storytelling in an intimate experience.

Nov. 11, 2022  

i want to write you a submarine, a new play by Andi Colombo announced at ToneelHuis, 55 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town R200.

I want to write you a Taj Mahal, a book of sonnets. I want to write an ode to your sleeping face (not that I watch you sleep, that would be weird). I want to write you a telescope, 10 pairs of binoculars, a fishing rod, a flight ticket to find me. A forest, a field, a lavender landscape. A symphony, a streetlight, a Sunday. I want to write you a submarine.

How many times can you be absolutely destroyed by love? Enough to write a play, apparently. (let's be honest, a few plays.) Here's one: i want to write you a submarine. A new work by award-winning playwright Andi Colombo, i want to write you a submarine is a theatre piece that combines poetry, song and storytelling in an intimate experience. Sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always honest, i want to write you a submarine explores the changing landscapes of love, loss, loneliness and online dating as a twenty-something in twenty-twenty-something.

18 November 18:30

19 November 15:30; 18:30

20 November 15:30

25 November 18:30

26 November 15:30; 18:30

27 November 15:30

R200 - General admission

R150 - Students

