GREATEST DAYS Comes to South African Cinemas This Week

Immerse yourself in a magical journey of music, friendship, and nostalgia with the highly anticipated musical film, GREATEST DAYS, hitting local cinemas in South Africa on 16 June 2023.

Originally announced by Take That members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, this riveting motion picture pays tribute to the fans who played an integral role in the band’s unparalleled success.

The iconic British pop legends with over 33 years of musical brilliance, who recently performed a song titled Greatest Day alongside Calum Scott at the Coronation of King Charles, worked closely on this project and also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Transporting viewers back to 1993 Lancashire, GREATEST DAYS tells the story of Rachel (Lara McDonnell) and her tight-knit group of best friends: Debbie (Jessie Mae Alonzo), Claire (Carragon Guest), Zoe (Nandi Hudson), and Heather (Eliza Dobson). These spirited teenagers share an unwavering devotion to their favourite boy band, eagerly tuning in to watch them on Top Of The Pops each week.

In moments of uncertainty, Rachel summons The Boys – Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Sol, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha – from her imagination into her reality. Their appearance transforms the world around her, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Through their music, these imaginary companions provide solace, offering an enduring bond of friendship to Rachel and her friends.

Fast forward 25 years, and Rachel (now played by Aisling Bea) wins a local radio competition for a chance to see The Boys on their reunion tour in Greece. Determined to reconnect with her long-lost friends, she invites Claire (Jayde Adams), Zoe (Amaka Okafor), and Heather (Alice Lowe) to join her on this remarkable adventure.

GREATEST DAYS seamlessly weaves between 1996, capturing the girls’ vibrant friendship and fervent fandom, and present-day Athens, where four women struggle to rebuild their connection after years apart.

Helming the adaptation is the multi-BAFTA-winning director Coky Giedroyc, who describes the film, written by Tim Firth, as a cinematic exploration of life, love, loss, and the enduring power of friendship. According to him it serves as a heartfelt love letter to the profound influence music has on our lives, transporting us back to the moments that shaped us.

Although it is not a biographical film about Take That, viewers can look forward to being captivated by extraordinary musical sequences, choreographed to brilliantly reimagined versions of the group’s biggest hits by Olivier Award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie.

GREATEST DAYS is a heart-warming and compelling tale that explores the timeless themes of friendship, fandom, loss, and reconciliation. It is a celebration of the past and the future, highlighting the transformative power of music and the remarkable people who have shaped our worldview.

Firth believes the title serves as a powerful reminder that the joy we once experienced can still be found, and our younger selves have valuable lessons to teach us.

GREATEST DAYS is distributed locally by Filmfinity (Pty) Ltd. and can be seen at the following cinemas:

INDEPENDENT THEATRES

Labia Orange St., Cape Town

Movies@Monte, Johannesburg

Whale Coast Theatre, Hermanus

NU METRO

Bedford, Johannesburg

Hyde Park, Johannesburg

Woodlands, Pretoria

STERKINEKOR

Bayside, Cape Town

Blue Route, Cape Town

Brooklyn Commercial, Pretoria

Cavendish Commercial, Cape Town

Cresta, Johannesburg

Gateway, Durban

Greenstone Mall, Johannesburg

Irene Mall, Pretoria

Kolonnade, Pretoria

Rosebank Nouveau, Johannesburg

The Zone Rosebank, Johannesburg

V&A Waterfront, Cape Town