GRAND GALA at Artscape in Cape Town Postponed

In light of the current COVID-19 crisis facing South Africa, the Grand Gala, presented by the South African National Dance Trust (SANDT) in partnership with Joburg Ballet and Friends of the Ballet, has been postponed to safeguard all concerned.

Scheduled to take place at the Artscape Opera House on March 24, the once-off ballet performance supported by the City of Cape Town and the National Lotteries Commission was to have showcased the exquisite Argentinian ballerina Marianela Nuñez and her Russian dance partner Vadim Muntagirov, alongside the Joburg Ballet company.

Nuñez and Muntagirov are Principal artists with The Royal Ballet in London and rated as among the greatest ballet dancers in the world today. Their performance in Cape Town was highly anticipated and sold out in record time. While Muntagirov has performed in Cape Town several times before, this visit would have been Nuñez's first to South Africa.

In his communication with Esther Nasser, CEO of Joburg Ballet, Kevin O'Hare, Artistic Director of the Royal Ballet was positive about another opportunity in the future. The SANDT team is upbeat about the duo returning to dance in Cape Town as soon as circumstances and schedules allow, and is already working to make this happen.

Aside from the Grand Gala performance, SANDT had also arranged for two hundred dance teachers and students to watch the stars in rehearsal as part of the organisations cultural, educational and social investment program.

Tickets bought through Computicket will be refunded in full and those who booked for the VIP reception after the Gala should please contact robyntaylor@sandt.co.za.





