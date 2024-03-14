Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels Come To Theatre Of Marcellus, Emperors Palace In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace will welcome the iconic Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels for an electrifying performance on April 6th. They are renowned for their infectious and signature blend of reggae, afro-pop and soul, and this concert promises an unforgettable night of music, dance and pure joy.

With a career spanning over three decades, the group have solidified their status as one of South Africa's busiest live bands. From their chart-topping hits to their dynamic live performances, the band continues to captivate audiences of all ages with their irresistible rhythms and charisma.

"Our shows are not just about entertainment; they are about spreading love, positivity and unity through the power of music. The Theatre of Marcellus provides the perfect backdrop for this concert. We can't wait to create some great memories with new and old fans on the 6th April for what promises to be a special evening," shares Dr Victor (Victor Khojane).

In addition to their classic hits including "Pretty Belinda", "If You Want To Be Happy" and "I Love to Truck", fans can expect to hear many other fan-favourites and album hits that fans alike have praised for their infectious grooves and powerful messages.

Tickets

Tickets for Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels at Theatre of Marcellus on April 6th are available at Ticketpros or your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosk. Visit www.blublood.com for more information.