FOREVER PLAID Comes to Montecasino Theatre

VR Theatrical announces their latest musical offering, FOREVER PLAID with Book by Stuart Ross and featuring all the best music from the 1950s, including Catch A Falling Star, Day-O, Perfidia, Heart And Soul, Scotland The Brave, Love Is A Many Splendored Thing and many more!

Journey back to a time when cars had enormous fins and harmonizing bands were all the rage. You'll be humming along with the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s and rollin' in the aisles from the delightful patter of the original clean-cut boy band - The Plaids!

It's the story of Jinx, Sparky, Francis and Smudge, four young male singers who landed their first big gig at an airport bar in 1964. But on the way to pick up their tuxes, they are slammed broadside by a busload of Catholic teenagers. That's where the fun-filled story begins, as the boys are stuck in limbo and given a second chance to fulfill their dreams and perform the concert that never was. Before they may ascend into eternity...

Singing in 1950s four-part harmony, Forever Plaid showcases the upbeat music made popular in the 50s by artists and groups such as Perry Como, Eddie Fisher, The Four Lads and The Ames Brothers to mention but a few.

Forever Plaid is running at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 10 October - 3 November. Tickets from R150 available through www.computicket.com.





