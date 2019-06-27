ENOUGH & MORE: IN THE LIVING ROOM Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Sketch comedy and music collaboration Enough &More present a collage celebrating home and the relationships that fill it. Laugh and recognize the truth that sets us free.

Mary Steward: Mary is an actress and creative communicator. Her passion is autobiographical story telling with a focus on identifying the things that drive us collectively but also on the things that make us unique. She has done a number of one women shows, starting with the popular 'Bridesmaid' in 2007, followed by 'My CV', Womanhood, Men's Room and Goddess. Mary has performed at a number of theatres and corporate functions around South Africa and abroad (UK, Dubai). She is currently based in US and travels back home for the summer. She plays the character of Beryl in Enough & More.

Carol Joy Williams: Carol is a multi-instrumentalist and singer who has performed all over Cape Town both in corporate and original shows/gigs. Some venues include Alexander Bar with Mischa Dreamfolk, Rosebank Theatre (her album launch and one woman show), Alma Cafe, Barleycorn Music Club and Cafe Roux (Town venue, with Enough & More) amongst others. Carol was also the musical director on 'The Number One Ladies Detective Agency' that ran at the Mount Nelson from October - December 2015. Carol has been involved in playback theatre and has performed with both national and international musicians. Carol loves combining music and comedy in creating transformative theatre experiences and plays the character of Meryl in Enough & More. She is fascinated by stories and there is large element of story telling in all the work that she does. Carol is also a composer and released her first instrumental album 'from dust to heaven's lights' in 2016.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Enough_and_more





