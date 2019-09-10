Dancers Love Dogs Returns to Artscape Opera House

On Saturday October 5, Dancers Love Dogs (DLD) will once again be presented at the Artscape Opera House with Alan Committie as emcee. The much anticipated annual event in aid of the mass sterilisation of dogs, features a stunning line up of dancers, choreographers and performing artists, all donating their time and expertise to a cause about which they are passionate. Audiences can look forward to seeing a variety of dance styles such as hip hop, ballet, neo classical, jazz and contemporary by top artists such as Hope Maimane, Rudi Smit, Jazzart, LAMTA students, Bradley and Ashley Searle, the SA Guide Dogs Association, Northern Dance Company and former Cape Town City Ballet principals Laura Bosenberg and Tom Thorne in a piece choreographed by Adele Blank.

Eight years ago, an encounter with an emaciated puppy on the N2 Highway led to the launch of the first Dancers Love Dogs show. The dog, Miles, was taken off the street by his rescuer Brigitte Reeve-Taylor, a dancer teacher, choreographer and entrepreneur and the person behind the annual show that has, since inception in 2011, raised more than R3 million for the sterilisation of homeless dogs and other animals in dire need of medical attention. While some people think with their head, as a dance teacher who has trained and choreographed aspiring dancers for over 39 years, Brigitte Reeve-Taylor thinks with her feet and Dancers Love Dogs is all about dancers collaborating for the mass sterilisation of animals in need.

The implementation of sustainable spay and neuter programs is one of the critical elements in addressing canine and feline populations that can be a burden to families and communities. Many animals end up abandoned and living on the street where they suffer from neglect and illness, and continue to breed. Over the past eight years, Dancers Love Dogs has raised much needed funds to assist communities with the sterilisation of more than 12 500 dogs and other animals, including cats, pigs, rabbit and donkeys.

As a NGO with limited resources, DLD relies heavily on this one night a year to raise funds. The price of a ticket is R300, enough to sterilise one animal at the reduced rate offered by generous vets who support this cause and all funds raised thus go directly to them.

Dancers Love Dogs also takes place in Durban and was launched last year in Los Angeles with the assistance of Brigitte's past pupil Ashleigh Wilson.

Dancers Love Dogs in Cape Town takes place at the Artscape Opera House on October 5 at 7:30pm with tickets through Computicket and 0861 915800 and 021 4217695. @dancerslovedogs on Instagram.





