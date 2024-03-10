Daliwonga, Musa Keys, and More to Headline Inaugural Kalahari Conference at Sunbet Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced the list of entertainers, including Daliwonga, Musa Keys that will be headlining the halftime performances during the inaugural Kalahari Conference group phase which tips off on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. In collaboration with Castle Lite, the fan zones will be dedicated to offering a unique experience, blending high-quality on-court games with engaging entertainment activations off the court. Tickets are on sale now at the button below starting at 61ZAR.

Fan Zones

The Fan Zone, situated at the SunBet Arena parking lot, will be open to fans and visitors on game days from 2:30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m CAT , offering a range of activities for both the young and adults, including a musical animation by a - DJ Shoulda da Guru & Marco the DJ - will perform the opening week-end, 3 on 3 basketball, 360 camera, food trucks, and mini hoops. There will also be an outdoor Castle Lite Zone featuring refreshing beers and opportunities to win exciting prizes!

In-Arena Entertainment

Daliwonga & Musa Keys, will perform for the opening weekend. Every game will showcase a diverse array of captivating performers and activities meticulously curated by our partner Afrofuture. The goal is to deliver an unforgettable fan experience to the public, featuring halftime performances by music artists, dancers, fire throwers, hula-hoopers, and dancing mascots. Additionally, there will be dunk competitions involving both players and the audience, three-point shootouts with the audience, an under-the-seat golden envelope surprise, and the excitement of T-Shirt launchers.