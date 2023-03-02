Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Theatre on the Square

Performances run 14th - 25th March 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023  
DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Theatre on the Square

DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN is a one-man show that explores the differences between men and women and has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception in 1991. The show was created by American comedian Rob Becker, who drew inspiration from his own experiences and observations of male-female relationships.

The show has been performed in over 45 countries and has been translated into more than 30 languages. It has been described as "hilarious and insightful" by critics and audiences alike, and has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Olivier Award in London.

In South Africa, DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN has been staged by various theatre companies over the years and has always been a hit with audiences. The latest production, presented by Theater Mogul and Daphne Kuhn, stars CRAIG JACKSON and is directed by AURELIE STRATTON will run from the 14th to the 25th of March at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

In the midst of unprecedented global challenges such as Covid, a war in Russia, and loadshedding, one thing remains constant: the timeless humour and insight of DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN. In addition, with the arrival of a new and recently vaccinated caveman played by CRAIG JACKSON, audiences can expect fresh challenges, new descriptive words, and plenty of highs and lows.

With a woman's perspective from the director's chair, this production promises to be a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN is a comedy that is both funny and thought-provoking. It provides a fresh perspective on relationships and human behaviour and is suitable for all. The show is a must-see for anyone who wants to laugh and learn more about themselves and their significant others.

Don't miss your chance to witness history in the making with DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN, running at Theatre on the Square from the 14th to the 25th of March.




Review: Sandra Prinsloo is masterful in MASTER CLASS at Theatre On The Bay Photo
Review: Sandra Prinsloo is masterful in MASTER CLASS at Theatre On The Bay
I should probably start this review by stating that I am a huge fan of Sandra Prinsloo and the play MASTER CLASS. When I heard the two would be coming together this year – I was incredibly excited. I’m even more excited to tell you that this production is one for the history books. Prinsloo is simply masterful in her performance as Maria Callas.
Olivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape Town Photo
Olivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape Town
As part of the first international staging outside of the United Kingdom, the Olivier Award nominated play, Cruise, written and originally performed by Jack Holden, heads to Cape Town, South Africa to The Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard Theatre) from 12th - 30th April 2023.
Review: BREAKING THE CLOSET: PRIDE EDITION 2.0 VARIETY SPECIAL at Waves Theatre Café Photo
Review: BREAKING THE CLOSET: PRIDE EDITION 2.0 VARIETY SPECIAL at Waves Theatre Café Provides a Safe Space for the LGBTQIA+ Community
BREAKING THE CLOSET, conceptualised by Nicola Hetz and Eugene Mathews, is back! This offering, now in the form of a variety show, provides members of the Cape Town LGBTQIA+ community the opportunity to share their coming out stories in a safe space, through the art of performance.
SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April Photo
SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April
This hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show – written and performed by Sue Diepeveen – is heading to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

More Hot Stories For You


Nominations Announced For the Fleur Du Cap Theatre AwardsNominations Announced For the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards
March 2, 2023

The Distell Group and Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards panel have announced the anticipated list of nominees in contention for the prestigious awards which reward outstanding work in the theatre industry annually. 
NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the SquareNOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani Comes to Sandton's Theatre on the Square
March 2, 2023

Sello Maake KaNcube and Daphne Kuhn proudly present the iconic play NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH by John Kani at Sandton’s Theatre on the Square from the 29th March – 16th April.
DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Theatre on the SquareDEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Comes to Theatre on the Square
March 2, 2023

DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN is a one-man show that explores the differences between men and women and has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception in 1991. The show was created by American comedian ROB BECKER, who drew inspiration from his own experiences and observations of male-female relationships.
Olivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape TownOlivier Award Nominated CRUISE Heads To Cape Town
February 28, 2023

As part of the first international staging outside of the United Kingdom, the Olivier Award nominated play, Cruise, written and originally performed by Jack Holden, heads to Cape Town, South Africa to The Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard Theatre) from 12th - 30th April 2023.
SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in AprilSO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Heads To KKNK in April
February 28, 2023

This hilarious and critically acclaimed one-woman show – written and performed by Sue Diepeveen – is heading to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.
share