DALA WHAT YOU MUST, IT IS WHAT IT IS One-man Comedy Show By Jason Goliath Set To Dazzle Johannesburg Audiences This November

Jason Goliath will once again hit the Johannesburg stage this November with a smash hit one-man comedy show, Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is.

The new show is a follow-up to Jason's one-man motivational comedy stand-up, 'Manstruation: Surviving a Wife', which took place in October of 2019, and is currently available on Showmax.

Johannesburg audiences are in for a treat when Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is takes over Theatre on The Square in Sandton City from Tuesday 15 November to Sunday 27 November.

Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is, is inspired by the most important word Jason grasped during lockdown; 'acceptance' and will include unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about his life, his journey, uncomfortable truths and how he learnt to "Dala" (do) what he had to, to persevere.

Through his commanding stage presence and new one-man show, he hopes to not only entertain his audience, but share his experience of overcoming lockdown and offer palpable solutions to everyday stressors.

"The realization that nobody is going to bed worried about my debit orders, my lifestyle or my problems, means I have to hold myself accountable and responsible. This also means the only way to achieve my dreams is to accept where and what I am and do what I have to do. Dala (do) what you must, because it is what it is," says Jason.," says Jason.

Commenting on the objective of his new style of comedy, which fans can experience in Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is, he says that although the show is as educational as it is funny, the ultimate goal is to make people laugh. "Funny first always!

"I curate my stories so that they have relatable messaging and messages that in some way, shape or form will impact someone. Will the whole show impact everybody? No. The objective is for one part of the show to impact a few, for others to leave with something, and for all to leave having a good laugh!" affirms Jason.

The award-winning comedian lives by the mantra, "Chase Your Happy" which translates through the messaging of Dala What You Must, which is, there's no time for excuses, inadequacy or mediocrity.

Fans can expect relatable comedy that is playful, high energy and informative, diving deep into Jason's way of thinking, his experiences and how he navigates difficult situations.

Take this show as an opportunity to get out of the house, rekindle with old friends or take a break from the kids. But more importantly, come and share what you have been going through and see that you are not alone.... all this, while laughing! There is no better therapy.

Jason plans on taking the show on tour across South Africa, visiting the likes of Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and more, so keep an eye out.

Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is takes place at Theatre On The Square - Sandton City from Tuesday 15 November to Sunday 27 November. Tickets are available on Webtickets and cost only R200. Bookings can also be made directly by calling the Theatre on the Square Box Office on 011 883 8606 / 083 377 4969.

To access the direct booking link on Webtickets, click here: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518753638