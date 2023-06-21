Creator of SEX AND THE CITY Candace Bushnell Brings Her One Woman Show To South Africa

Leading local show promoter and producer, Showtime Management is bringing iconic author and creator of Sex and The City, Candace Bushnell to South Africa in her acclaimed one-woman show “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City” for four special performances in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Starting at Montecasino's Teatro on Friday, 22 September at 8pm followed by weekend performances on Saturday 23 September at 3pm & 8pm and Sunday 24 September at 3 pm; thereafter the show then moves to Artscape Theatre Centre for four shows beginning on Friday 29 September at 8pm; Saturday to 30 September at 3pm and 8pm ending on Sunday 01 October at 3pm. Tickets are on sale at Click Here and www.ticketmaster.co.za

In True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City, the original Carrie Bradshaw takes us on a whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to Sex and The City to Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, and sex while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

“Through her books and television series, Candace Bushnell's work has influenced and defined two generations of women. Her story is a witty, wise, entertaining look at sex, dating and friendship in New York City at the age of fifty. We invite audiences to meet the “real Carrie Bradshaw”. says Hazel Feldman, from Showtime Management.

Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica and Four Blondes. With each book, she has deepened her range, but with a light touch that makes her complex literary accomplishments look easy. In August of 2021, Sex and the City, published in 1996, celebrated its 25th anniversary. The book was the basis for the HBO hit series and two subsequent blockbuster movies. Lipstick Jungle became a popular television series on NBC, as did The Carrie Diaries on the CW.

Bushnell is the winner of the 2006 Matrix Award for books (other winners include Joan Didion and Amy Tan), and a recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award.

Her successful one-woman show premiered at the legendary Bucks County Playhouse to rave reviews, sold-out shows and standing ovations. The show moved to off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theater in 2021 to rave reviews followed by touring performances in 2022 and 2023. Bushnell's work has famously appeared in Vogue, Esquire, The New York Observer and many other publications.

For every woman who ever dreamed of love and a great pair of heels, it's time to grab your cosmo, go on line and make a booking for Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City. Tickets on sale at Click Here and www.ticketmaster.co.za. Ticketmaster is the exclusive ticketing agent. Patrons are encouraged not to purchase tickets from any other outlet as tickets purchased from a third party will not be valid therefore no refunds. #SexintheCitySA #IsThereStillSex.