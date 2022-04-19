Chutney & Nagara Nite Comes to Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in June

Back by popular demand, the spectacular music showcase, 'Chutney & Nagara Nite' returns bigger and better than before to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on the 11th of June.

A lively affair filled with Folk, Traditional and Chutney music guaranteed to have you dancing the night away in a double header, featuring the return of KZN's premier Nagara group & recent SATMA award winners, "Flash Entertainers" together with Joburg's popular group, "Oriental Nagara & Chutney".

"We were so thrilled at how the audience received the event last month and we have been inundated with requests to bring them back to Joburg. We have seen time and time again how popular these shows are and they still have a great following, we can't wait to welcome back our loyal patrons to the next show," comments Mike Narsey and Veesham Maharaj, Showtime Promotions.

Tickets, starting from R150, are available through Ticketpro (https://bit.ly/3vfRHVp) and Spar outlets. Limited tickets available and all Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to. The show starts at 19h30 (doors open at 18h30).