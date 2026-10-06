Cast Set For LAMTA's INTO THE WOODS

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LAMTA will present Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods, opening at Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay on 24 October 2026.

With exceptional direction by the multiple award-winning Sylvaine Strike and choreography by Naoline Quinzin that feels as though it belongs to the story itself: playful, unexpected and perfectly in tune with the world of the woods, this is a fresh, fearless take on one of musical theatre's most complex and gloriously twisted fairytales. Musical direction is by Amy Campbell, and the striking, minimalist set and costume design by Marcel Meyer.

A talented company of LAMTA first, second and third year LAMTA students have stepped into the various key roles - many of them taking on more than one - and they are set to make their Sondheim debuts with aplomb. Pride Ncube plays the Narrator, Darling Fransman and Xivono Olive both take on the Witch; the Baker and Cinderella's Prince will be played by Matt Blerk and Ben Stannard (alternating the roles) Mia Dippenaar is the Baker's Wife; Peta Duckitt is Cinderella; Kristin Murison is Little Red Riding Hood; and Fabio Goncalves is Jack.

The myriad of delicious featured roles and ensemble is made up of Ashlee Austin, Chloe Theron, Elmie Homan, Eunice Kabeya, Feigie Shaman, Gabriella Sampson, Gracie Pardey, Jaimee Coxwell, Jaytn Megaw, Jude Bunyan, Julietta Hodges, Michael Mittendorf, Noah Bircher, Phoebe Goliath, Schyler van der Westhuizen, and Vuyo Mcanyana,

Drawing together Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk, Into the Woods begins with a simple wish that quickly becomes anything but that. A childless baker and his wife venture into the forest to break a witch's curse, crossing paths with familiar fairy-tale characters along the way.

But this isn't your childhood storybook. Sondheim and Lapine take the classic “happily ever after” and ask what happens after the 'happily': what happens when wishes come true, but consequences catch up. When the woods get darker and everyone discovers that wishes come at a cost?

Sylvaine Strike has brought the Into The Woods characters vividly to life, in a spell-binding rendition of this masterpiece that is as thrilling to watch as it is to perform.

Funny, mysterious, beautiful, unsettling and packed with Sondheim's extraordinary music, Into the Woods is a fairytale for anyone who has ever wished for anything…

Into the Woods is on at Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay from 24 October to 14 November 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 17 Hrs 59 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming