Dalin Oliver to Bring STUCK IN DUBAI to The Drama Factory
Oliver's 70-minute comedy special recounts a viral moment when he became South Africa's unofficial international news correspondent.
South African comedian Dalin Oliver will bring his new stand-up show, Stuck in Dubai, to The Drama Factory in Strand on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
The show draws on Oliver’s experience traveling to Adelaide Fringe when conflict broke out in the region, leaving him stranded in Dubai for four days. Canceled flights, uncertainty and an effort to reach Australia before his scheduled performances became the basis for the 70-minute comedy.
During the disruption, Oliver’s social media updates attracted local and international attention, earning him the nickname of South Africa’s “official, unofficial international news correspondent.” He eventually arrived in Australia just hours before showtime.
Oliver’s previous solo show, 90 Day Comedian, received a Bronze Ovation Award at South Africa’s National Arts Festival, won Best Weekly Comedy Show at Fringe World in Perth and earned two Solo Show of the Year nominations at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. His festival appearances include the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Cape Town Funny Festival and Johannesburg International Comedy Festival.
Alongside his comedy career, Oliver has worked in commercial radio for ten years, including eight years on Good Hope FM’s breakfast program. His screen credits include appearances on Comedy Central Africa, SABC, Prime Video, DStv and Showmax, and a leading role in the feature film Finders Keepers.
Tickets are R200 and are available through The Drama Factory’s booking page. The venue is located at 10 Comprop Square, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. For additional information, call 073 215 2290.
Photo Credit: Rizqua Barnes
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