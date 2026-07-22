Review: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Theatre On The Bay

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As someone who adores a good murder mystery, I was delighted that THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD lived up to every expectation. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Agatha Christie's ingenious 1926 novel, this stage adaptation by Mark Shanahan, directed by Alan Swerdlow, is a wonderfully atmospheric evening of suspense that keeps audiences guessing until the final revelation.

Before a word is spoken, the production draws you into its mysterious world. Denis Hutchinson's elegant set is striking, dominated by intriguing wallpaper that resembles a dark, foreboding forest, immediately creating an unsettling mood. Clever lighting transforms the stage effortlessly into different locations, while isolated spotlights during telephone conversations add a wonderfully cinematic quality to the storytelling. The varied and imaginative blocking keeps every scene visually engaging, ensuring that even dialogue-heavy moments remain dynamic.

The cast is exceptionally well chosen, but it is Alan Committie who steals the evening with a delightful portrayal of the legendary Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Rather than playing him as an obvious caricature, Committie infuses Poirot with charm, wit and razor-sharp intelligence. His subtle reactions and barely concealed amusement at the ignorance of some of the other characters—particularly the delightfully bumbling Inspector Raglan, played by Russel Savadier—generate many of the production's biggest laughs without ever undermining the suspense.

Graham Hopkins & Alan Committie

Graham Hopkins delivers a superb performance as the calm and seemingly unflappable Dr James Sheppard. His understated approach makes him a compelling anchor throughout the investigation, while Louise Saint Claire deserves special mention for bringing Gertrude Ackroyd to life with impressive dramatic intensity and emotional depth. The entire ensemble works seamlessly together, creating a believable gallery of suspects, each with secrets to hide.

For anyone unfamiliar with the story, wealthy Roger Ackroyd is murdered shortly after the mysterious death of his fiancée, prompting Poirot to emerge from retirement to unravel a web of lies, motives and deception in the seemingly peaceful village of King's Abbot. Even if you think you've solved the mystery, Christie has a way of staying one step ahead.

This is classic detective theatre at its finest—beautifully staged, expertly acted and packed with twists. Whether you're already an Agatha Christie fan or simply enjoy an evening of intelligent entertainment, THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a production not to be missed. Just don't expect to guess the ending before Hercule Poirot does.

No age restriction but better suited to 13+ years.

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes including interval.

Webtickets booking link: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1590435475&performanceday=01-JUL-2026#EventTicketPanel_divCalendar

Dates: 16 July - 16 August, 2026

Tickets range from R250 to R375.

Bookings through Webtickets or the theatre box-office on (021) 438-3301.

Photos credit: Claude Barnardo

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