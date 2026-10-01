MAJIKA to Take Over Cape Town City Hall for Three Performances

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This November, MAJIKA - Africa's Greatest Illusionists will take over Cape Town City Hall, transforming the historic venue into a spectacular theatre for three performances only on 7 and 8 November 2026.

Following sold-out performances last year, MAJIKA returns bigger, bolder and packed with brand-new magic, bringing together some of Africa's most exciting magical talent for a fast-paced theatrical spectacular.

This is not your traditional magic show. Expect grand illusions, impossible sleight of hand, comedy, danger, deception and plenty of moments that will leave audiences asking: How did they do that?

Leading the action is award-winning comedian and television personality Stuart Taylor, hosting an extraordinary company featuring illusionists Olwethu Dyantyi and Kgomotso Marite, trickster Mawonga Gayiya, daredevil Anja Steyn, manipulator Sinalo Mtwana and deceptionist Thomas Wege, joined by the MAJIKA Dancers.

Tthis year, the stakes are even higher. Audiences can expect spectacular large-scale illusions, astonishing close-up magic brought to life on the big stage and a death-defying tribute to the legendary Harry Houdini, featuring an upside-down straitjacket escape high above the stage.

For one weekend only, Cape Town City Hall will be completely reimagined as a theatrical wonderland, with staging, lighting, projection and illusion transforming the grand historic space into the home of MAJIKA.

Created by the College of Magic, MAJIKA puts African magical talent centre stage, combining world-class entertainment with a distinctly local energy. It is a spectacular live experience designed for the whole family, from young magic fans seeing their first illusion to adults who think they've seen every trick in the book.

But there's a catch. There are only three performances. Don't miss out – book before the seats disappear.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 16 Hrs 38 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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