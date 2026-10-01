MAJIKA to Take Over Cape Town City Hall for Three Performances
Stuart Taylor hosts African illusionists including Olwethu Dyantyi, Kgomotso Marite, and Anja Steyn in a theatrical spectacular at the historic venue.
This November, MAJIKA - Africa's Greatest Illusionists will take over Cape Town City Hall, transforming the historic venue into a spectacular theatre for three performances only on 7 and 8 November 2026.
Following sold-out performances last year, MAJIKA returns bigger, bolder and packed with brand-new magic, bringing together some of Africa's most exciting magical talent for a fast-paced theatrical spectacular.
This is not your traditional magic show. Expect grand illusions, impossible sleight of hand, comedy, danger, deception and plenty of moments that will leave audiences asking: How did they do that?
Leading the action is award-winning comedian and television personality Stuart Taylor, hosting an extraordinary company featuring illusionists Olwethu Dyantyi and Kgomotso Marite, trickster Mawonga Gayiya, daredevil Anja Steyn, manipulator Sinalo Mtwana and deceptionist Thomas Wege, joined by the MAJIKA Dancers.
Tthis year, the stakes are even higher. Audiences can expect spectacular large-scale illusions, astonishing close-up magic brought to life on the big stage and a death-defying tribute to the legendary Harry Houdini, featuring an upside-down straitjacket escape high above the stage.
For one weekend only, Cape Town City Hall will be completely reimagined as a theatrical wonderland, with staging, lighting, projection and illusion transforming the grand historic space into the home of MAJIKA.
Created by the College of Magic, MAJIKA puts African magical talent centre stage, combining world-class entertainment with a distinctly local energy. It is a spectacular live experience designed for the whole family, from young magic fans seeing their first illusion to adults who think they've seen every trick in the book.
But there's a catch. There are only three performances. Don't miss out – book before the seats disappear.
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