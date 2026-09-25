TO THE MOON AND BACK to Open at Studio Theatre, Montecasino

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Kayla Dunne will launch KMD Productions with a new children's adventure show - TO THE MOON AND BACK, on stage at the Studio Theatre, Montecasino, from 12 to 29 November. Tickets on sale now at WEBTICKETS with special school group discounts available through the theatre box office (011) 511 1988.

Rocket trouble on the moon? No problem! Join a brave young astronaut and her new alien bestie on a hilarious, planet-hopping adventure through space. When her homemade rocket malfunctions, this unlikely duo must work together to explore the galaxy and gather the missing parts to get her home.

Filled with silly twists, heartwarming lessons about teamwork, and fascinating space facts for the whole family, this exciting live stage production is out of this world. Will they rebuild the rocket in time for blast-off back to Earth? Come find out in this magical cosmic journey perfect for explorers aged 3 to 12!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 13 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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