TO THE MOON AND BACK to Open at Studio Theatre, Montecasino
Kayla Dunne's KMD Productions launches the new children's show at Montecasino's Studio Theatre.
Kayla Dunne will launch KMD Productions with a new children's adventure show - TO THE MOON AND BACK, on stage at the Studio Theatre, Montecasino, from 12 to 29 November. Tickets on sale now at WEBTICKETS with special school group discounts available through the theatre box office (011) 511 1988.
Rocket trouble on the moon? No problem! Join a brave young astronaut and her new alien bestie on a hilarious, planet-hopping adventure through space. When her homemade rocket malfunctions, this unlikely duo must work together to explore the galaxy and gather the missing parts to get her home.
Filled with silly twists, heartwarming lessons about teamwork, and fascinating space facts for the whole family, this exciting live stage production is out of this world. Will they rebuild the rocket in time for blast-off back to Earth? Come find out in this magical cosmic journey perfect for explorers aged 3 to 12!
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