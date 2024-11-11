Cape Town Opera Appoints Nonhlanhla Yende as House Soloist

Cape Town Opera has announced Nonhlanhla Yende’s appointment as House Soloist, with immediate effect. A celebrated mezzo-soprano who has been Coordinator and Facilitator in Cape Town Opera’s Youth Development and Education Department for three years, Nonhlanhla embarked on her remarkable journey in 2007 as a professional soloist with Pro Musica Orchestra in Roodepoort, South Africa. Her illustrious career has seen her grace the stages of prestigious houses worldwide and over the years, Nonhlanhla has showcased her extraordinary talent in iconic operas, delivering memorable performances in productions such as Aida, Madama Butterfly, Rigoletto and last years Lucia di Lammermoor at Artscape that was directed by Professor Angelo Gobbato.
In 2010, Nonhlanhla joined the Cape Town Opera Studio where her repertoire expanded significantly. During her tenure she took on standout roles, including Bess in Porgy and Bess, Mercedes in Carmen and a poignant portrayal of Irina in Kurt Weill’s Lost in the Stars. Her versatility and emotive performances have consistently garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike.
Additional career highlights include appearances in illustrious gala concerts at Hamer Hall in Melbourne and collaborations with opera luminaries such as Michelle Breedt and Brigitte Fassbaender that have enriched her artistry and solidified her reputation as a mezzo-soprano of exceptional skill and presence.
Her recent portrayal of Nosekeni in Madiba the African Opera further demonstrates her commitment to bringing diverse and powerful characters to life on stage.
In upcoming Cape Town Opera productions, Nonhlanhla will feature in Shakespeare in the Park at Maynardville in February followed by the SHORTS Festival at the Wave Theatre on Long Street in March 2025. Her most remarkable role next year however will be as Amneris in CTO'’s grand scale production of Aida at Artscape Opera House from 23 May to 1 June 2025.