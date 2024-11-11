Cape Town Opera Appoints Nonhlanhla Yende as House Soloist

Cape Town Opera has announced Nonhlanhla Yende’s appointment as House Soloist, with immediate effect. A celebrated mezzo-soprano who has been Coordinator and Facilitator in Cape Town Opera’s Youth Development and Education Department for three years, Nonhlanhla embarked on her remarkable journey in 2007 as a professional soloist with Pro Musica Orchestra in Roodepoort, South Africa. Her illustrious career has seen her grace the stages of prestigious houses worldwide and over the years, Nonhlanhla has showcased her extraordinary talent in iconic operas, delivering memorable performances in productions such as Aida, Madama Butterfly, Rigoletto and last years Lucia di Lammermoor at Artscape that was directed by Professor Angelo Gobbato.