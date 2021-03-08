Cape Town City Ballet Returns with BACK ON STAGE at ArtScape

Cape Town City Ballet returns to the Artscape Opera House for four performances only in March. Due to social distancing requirements, only 100 seats will be available for each performance.

Following a one-off performance in December to a standing ovation, CAPE TOWN CITY BALLET - BACK ON STAGE will be performed on 18, 19 and 20 March.

The programme features two works - George Balanchine's exquisite SERENADE and MOON BEHIND THE CLOUDS, a suite of works made during the time of Covid-19, by South African choreographers including Veronica Paeper, Kirsten Isenberg, Yaseen Manuel, Lindy Raizenberg and Marlin Zoutman.

The performances of SERENADE have been made possible by the Toby Fine Ballet Fund, formed in memory of the remarkable South African ballerina, Toby Fine by David Bloomberg and the Bloomberg family.

George Balanchine's SERENADE is staged by Rebecca Metzger (via Zoom) for The George Balanchine Foundation performed to music by Tchaikovsky.

MOON BEHIND THE CLOUDS is a suite of works made during the time of Covid-19, by leading South African choreographers. Laced together through the timeless text of Max Ehrmann's Desiderata this emotive and inspirational suite will be narrated by acclaimed performer Marcel Meyer. Nathalie Vijver is the Dramaturg for the work. Lighting Design is by Wilhelm Disbergen.

"Following one of the most challenging years for the arts industry and ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic,we are proud to return to the Artscape stage, as we herald the start of a milestone year with Artscape's 50thbirthday," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.

"We celebrate the power of live performance by staging these shows in honour of the life of David Bloomberg. He was a tireless philanthropist and supporter of the arts, who enabled so much for live performance through his vision and ongoing investment," says Turner.

"With this run we also pay tribute to the memory of Percy Tucker, a longstanding Board member, friend and unwavering supporter of Cape Town City Ballet. The kindness and wisdom of this gentle giant of the performing arts industry is sorely missed. We salute his life at the start of this 50thyear of Artscape, which fittingly coincides with the 50th anniversary of Computicket, the first electronic theatre booking system in the world which Percy established in 1971."

CAPE TOWN CITY BALLET - BACK ON STAGE will be presented from Thursday 18 to Saturday 20 March at 19h30 with a matinee on Saturday 20 March at 15h00.

Tickets cost R300 each for the evening performances and R250 each for the matinee.

Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cape_town_city_ballet___back_on_stage_/7167412

Please Note: The event complies with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.