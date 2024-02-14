Cape Town City Ballet Introduces New Artistic Producer David Nixon CBE and Reveals 2024 Repertoire

At an event held at the Norval Foundation in Tokai yesterday, CAPE TOWN CITY BALLET (CTCB) introduced Artistic Producer David Nixon CBE and revealed the repertoire for 2024. Established in 1934, CTCB celebrates its 90th year anniversary this year.

Enthused by the prospect of bringing Cape Town City Ballet into this new era, Mr Nixon shared his artistic vision and introduced his core team which includes Executive Manager Robyn Taylor and former CTCB principal Tracy Li who takes up the position of Artistic Deputy, supported by strong marketing, administrative and financial team. A number of master trainers will also be working with the company throughout the year, drawn from a pool of excellent South African and International teachers.

The year kicks off in May 2024 with flair and in an appropriately celebratory fashion with Nixon's sassy I’ve Got Rhythm where ballet meets jazz in a perfect fusion of exuberant dance set to Gershwin’s sensational score played big band style by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra onstage. Guest artists include principal dancer David Webb from the United States and soloists from Cape Town Opera.

Following that, from 23 to 31 August 2024 will be a triple bill showcasing brand-new works by Nixon as well as by Jazzart’s Artistic Director Dane Hurst and international freelance choreographer Kenneth Tindall, especially created for the 90th anniversary year. Next, David Nixon’s Dangerous Liaisons will take to stage at Theatre on the Bay in October 2024. The penultimate season, in November 2024 will be the Company’s highly anticipated 90th anniversary Gala, while The Nutcracker, choreographed by Veronica Paeper, will close the auspicious year with all the traditional fanfare synonymous with this firm festive season favourite.

Born in Ontario, Mr Nixon began his ballet career at the National Ballet School of Canada and danced with the National Ballet of Canada after graduating. In 1985 he joined the Deutsche Opera Ballet as Principal where he won the Critics Award for Best Male Performance in 1987. In 1994, he became Artist Director of BalletMet in Ohio in the USA where he created a version of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and an adaptation of the fairy tale Beauty and the Beast. During his six years with BalletMet he added sixteen world premieres and fifteen company premieres to the repertoire. In 2001 he became artistic director of Northern Ballet Theatre in Leeds, UK where he enjoyed a remarkable twenty two year tenure, again creating multiple works including new versions of Madame Butterfly, Swan Lake, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Peter Pan, The Great Gatsby and Cinderella. While at Northern Ballet Mr Nixon garnered international acclaim being honoured as Dance Europe Director of the Year on two occasions, among other accolades. His extraordinary contributions to the world of dance were also recognised with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2010 and the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2022.

Being Artistic Producer means that Mr Nixon will be travelling intermittently to fulfil commitments while leading the overall artistic direction of Cape Town City Ballet as he leads CTCB through 2024.

I’ve Got Rhythm runs at the Artscape, CTCB’s invaluable venue partner, from 17 to 26 May 2024 in the Opera House. Booking opens Wednesday 14 February 2024 with tickets from R200 through Webtickets and 0214217695.