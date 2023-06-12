CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope comes to POPArt Theatre this month. Performances run June 16-18.

Get ready for loads of laughter while embracing the unexpected with Causing a Scene : Joburg's hottest improv group! This fearless ensemble of quick witted performers transform any stage into a whirlwind of hilarious scenes, outrageous characters and spontaneous brilliance with everything made up on the spot with the help of audience suggestion.



Players include Martin Grendele, Tshepy Khunou, Eduardo Cachucho, Ncumisa Ndimeni, Toni Morkel, Dwayne Vorster, Anel Wood, Vanessa Cooke and more...



Special guest on 18 June : Cindy Swanepoel!



Venue : The Bioscope, 44 Stanley Ave, Milpark