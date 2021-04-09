BWW Interview: Megan-Geoffrey Prins performing at AARDKLOP AUBADE “PRINCE & THE PIANO” Concert

Megan-Geoffrey Prins is an internationally-acclaimed concert pianist working as a solist, chamber musician and lecturer. Performing at the third AARDKLOP AUBADE classical music concert entitled the PRINCE & THE PIANO, the celebrated local talent talks about his love for the instrument and his career as a pianist.

BWW: How did your passion for piano start? Does musical talent run in your family?

Megan-Geoffrey: I grew up in Riversdale, a small rural town on the Garden Route. Although my mother could not pursue music professionally due to our country's history, she was a good amateur player with some background in classical music. In general, quite a few of my family members are musical, but they mostly create music at church. My mother had an inherited piano in our house and I was very interested in the instrument. She started teaching me from a beginner book and I made rapid progress. After a few years, my family started driving me from Riversdale to Stellenbosch once a month or so for piano lessons.

BWW: As a performer and also full-time piano lecturer, how do you keep your enthusiasm for the instrument alive?

Megan-Geoffrey: It is actually very easy to stay enthusiastic about the instrument. Music itself is so rewarding that it is all the motivation I need to stay committed and enthusiastic. Working with my students also inspires me, because I am constantly trying to find ways to motivate and engage them.

BWW: What has been a performance highlight for you thus far?

Megan-Geoffrey: There have been so many but one of my favourites was playing at the Salle Cortot in Paris many years ago. The audience was enthusiastic and it is just such a beautiful space.

BWW: Is there a specific piece you are looking forward to playing at PRINCE & THE PIANO?

Megan-Geoffrey: I love all the repertoire I'll be performing. One of my favourites is the Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky. The melodies are captivating and the work in general is full of fantasy.

BWW: You've invited audience members to submit special requests via social media for you to play at PRINCE & THE PIANO. What was the inspiration behind incorporating this?

Megan-Geoffrey: It's been so long since I've been able to play a live concert. One of the things I missed most during the lockdown was the two-way flow between audience and performer that gives a performance a certain energy. I wanted to emphasise the relationship between audience and performer by asking the audience to take part in the repertoire choices.

BWW: Are there any pieces you have yet to tackle but hope to perform one day?

Megan-Geoffrey: There are so many. There is so much piano repertoire out there and it's simply impossible to play everything. Every day I discover a new piece I want to learn.

BWW: Any other performances we can look forward to from you this year?

Megan-Geoffrey: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is rather tentative at the moment. There is a possible concert for the Association of Arts Pretoria on 1 July at the Pretoria Art Museum. There are also other possible solo recitals and concerti in the works, but those dates are tentative. I will update my website and Facebook Page as soon as dates can be confirmed.

Photo credit: Supplied

AARDKLOP AUBADE "PRINCE & THE PIANO" concert will be presented in partnership with "Affies", the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in the school hall on Sunday, 18 April 2021. This 75-minute concert commences at 11am and tickets cost R100 for learners, R150 for pensioners and R180 for adults. Tickets are on sale at ticketpros.co.za