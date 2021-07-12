Artscape and Unmute Partner For The Upcoming Edinburgh Festival Carnival

Unmute Dance Company, through its partnership with Artscape Theatre will be representing South Africa in taking part at this year's exciting Edinburgh Festival Carnival, Scotland's largest three-day multicultural celebration, featuring International Artists including musicians, dancers, poets, acrobats, jugglers and cooks from the 16 - 19 July 2021.

Artscape Theatre as a partner in the festival carnival and its long standing relationship with Giles Agis gets to select a company to provide a performance while also sending two artists to complete a three month European Voluntary Service at Edinburgh, which includes workshops and working together with other young artists from across the globe in putting the festival carnival together.

Unmute, a South African based inclusive dance company of artists with mixed abilities/disabilities and its all-star cast including Yaseen Manuel, Andile Vellem, Nadine Mckenzie, Siseko Mvulo and Ditebogo Lelaletse will be presenting an exploration work showcasing integration in a fun artistic way.

The company will be participating in the carnival for the first time ever, which comes at no better time as Artscape and its various associated companies join hands in celebrating the theatre's 50th anniversary this year.

Due to the global COVID pandemic, this year's carnival will be delivered as a free online event featuring performers from all over the world which will be streamed on the festival's various platforms. The three-day programme includes performances, workshops and even a cooking demonstration, celebrating everything that makes Edinburgh a colourful, vibrant, multi-cultural hub of dancing, drumming, circus, street theatre, masks, puppets, costumes, brass bands, parade bands, folk arts and sheer spectacle.