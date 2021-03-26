Albert Meintjes & Tanja Storm will appear in concert at the Drama Factory on Sunday 25 April.

Tanja (vocals & keyboards) & Albert's (acoustic guitar & vocals) individual performances & duets, a blend of originals & well-known covers, enhanced by their unique voices & exceptional instrumental techniques, promises to take their audience on an inspiring, captivating journey.

Inspired to write & perform his own compositions, Albert Meintjes' strongest source of lyrical inspiration is drawn from life's day-to-day happenings & the emotions they evoke & his stories are of love, adventure & the all-too-often, unseen natural, surrounding beauty. Beautiful originals, like "Dune 45" and "Freedom", amongst others, will be performed by Albert.

Tanja Storm, also no stranger to the music scene, brought you the Eva Cassidy Tribute at The Drama Factory. She will perform numerous of her singles like "Môreson" and "No Place Like Home", that were no. 1 on our local S.A. music charts, her popular hit song, "Hi Hi", an ode to Mossel Bay, where she hails from, as well as a few popular covers that the audience can identify with and relate to.

Tanja Storm, gifted, prolific, creative & multi-talented, skilled vocalist & musical director, released her self titled debut album in 2009 and only recently returned to the studio after years of successful projects with various cover bands, collaborating with and backing other artists, and theatre work such as Rockolution: The Evolution of Rock. She released her new album, 'Ek is Oppad', featuring her popular hit songs, "Hi Hi" in 2019. Many of her music videos are on KykNet. Tanja worked remotely with other artists, including Albert Meintjes, to live stream their shows and record new material, during the Covid-19 outbreak in S.A. & the lockdown. She released 3 brand new singles during the lockdown and even arranged a theme song for a documentary. Albert Meintjes made his introduction to South African stages in 1996. He released 2 albums with Scioustic, one of which was "Algrecko", featuring Greg Georgiandes. His much-anticipated debut solo album, "The Very Silence of Waiting in this Place", was successfully launched in April 2017. Albert performed his Tribute to Koos du Plessis in 2019 - 2020 & his latest hit song, "Freedom", won him a Global Music Award in 2020. Both artists have shared stages with some of S.A.'s top artists, such as Albert Frost, Karen Zoid, Valiant Swart, Shaun Morgan (Seether), the late Johnny Clegg & Piet Botha, Black Cat Bones, Jan Blohm, Duncan Faure & Mel Botes, to name but a few.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/mus2106.