Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner Will Lead SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR at Monte in September

Same Time, Next Year is a comic play that focuses on two happily married people – BUT JUST NOT TO EACH OTHER! George and Doris meet for a romantic weekend tryst at a B&B once every year for 25 years. What follows is a snapshot of the 'shortest long-term relationship' ever.

This rom-com is a heartwarming but hysterial look at friendship, connection, passionate and platonic love and the unnerving rollercoaster of growing older.

Multi-award winning actor and comedian, Alan Committie, teams up with celebrated stage and screen actress, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, to portray George and Doris, respectively.

The production team includes direction by Christopher Weare (Fleur du Cap Lifetime achievement recipient) and design by acclaimed scenographer Niall Griffin.

Theatre impresario, Pieter Toerien, shares the following: “What a delight to re-introduce today's audience to one of the classic Broadway comedies. In our current climate, a night of laughter and heart is exactly what our audience is looking for”.

Same Time, Next Year has a limited season at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 20th September to October the 8th.

Performances: Wed – Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm

Bookings can be made through the theatre or through Webtickets.