Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner Will Lead SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR at Monte in September

Same Time, Next Year has a limited season at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 20th September to October the 8th. 

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

10th South African International Ballet Competition Wraps at Artscape Photo 1 10th South African International Ballet Competition Wraps at Artscape
Review: DUDE! WA'S MY BAKKIE? Makes a Pit Stop at the Baxter Theatre Photo 2 Review: DUDE! WA'S MY BAKKIE? Makes a Pit Stop at the Baxter Theatre
Review: One act comedy AUNT ZELDA'S PAINTING presented by Milnerton Players Photo 3 Review: One act comedy AUNT ZELDA'S PAINTING presented by Milnerton Players
Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Photo 4 Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner Will Lead SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR at Monte in September

Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner Will Lead SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR at Monte in September

Same Time, Next Year is a comic play that focuses on two happily married people – BUT JUST NOT TO EACH OTHER! George and Doris meet for a romantic weekend tryst at a B&B once every year for 25 years. What follows is a snapshot of the 'shortest long-term relationship' ever.

This rom-com is a heartwarming but hysterial look at friendship, connection, passionate and platonic love and the unnerving rollercoaster of growing older.

Multi-award winning actor and comedian, Alan Committie, teams up with celebrated stage and screen actress, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, to portray George and Doris, respectively.

The production team includes direction by Christopher Weare (Fleur du Cap Lifetime achievement recipient) and design by acclaimed scenographer Niall Griffin.

Theatre impresario, Pieter Toerien, shares the following:  “What a delight to re-introduce today's audience to one of the classic Broadway comedies. In our current climate, a night of laughter and heart is exactly what our audience is looking for”.

Same Time, Next Year has a limited season at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 20th September to October the 8th. 

Performances: Wed – Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm

Bookings can be made through the theatre or through Webtickets.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Magnet Theatres SNAPPED Returns By Popular Demand Photo
Magnet Theatre's SNAPPED Returns By Popular Demand

After a successful debut season at the Baxter two years ago, Snapped  is returning, this time to the Magnet Theatre venue from 6 to 23 September 2023.

2
Review: ON THE TABLE Is a Tantalising Smorgasbord of Talent, Comedy, and Pathos Photo
Review: ON THE TABLE Is a Tantalising Smorgasbord of Talent, Comedy, and Pathos

“If music be the food of love, play on” –  and Bonny White does: her beautiful soiree of songs, involving nine knock-out performers and a fabulous accompanist, is a feast to experience. What makes ON THE TABLE so great is that most of the songs are not well known – they are not the ‘before-interval’ numbers of the biggest Broadway musicals.

3
The Masque to Present THE WAITING GAME and OOM SCHALK AND THE SCULPTOR Next Month Photo
The Masque to Present THE WAITING GAME and OOM SCHALK AND THE SCULPTOR Next Month

Patrons can enjoy music, storytelling and theatre with a line-up that includes David Muller as Oom Schalk and popular community theatre group Cape Town Theatre Company in a brand new production.

4
10th South African International Ballet Competition Wraps at Artscape Photo
10th South African International Ballet Competition Wraps at Artscape

After three exciting days of classical ballet and contemporary dance, the 10th South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) at the Artscape Opera House came to a thrilling close with a gala performance featuring the 2023 award winners and South African and international guest artists such as Angela Revie and SAIBC Juror Javier Monier Jr. from Mzansi Ballet and previous SAIBC winner Kiko Gomes from Cape Town City Ballet.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You