Video: Maleah Joi Moon Reacts to Tony Win for Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Just last night at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Maleah Joi Moon took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical' for her outstanding work in Hell's Kitchen. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Maleah checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Maleah Joi Moon made their professional debut in the Off-Broadway lead role of "Ali" in Alicia Keys' musical, Hell’s Kitchen. They made a splash as an exciting new face that showcased their range and vocal ability in 2022's ABC/Disney Discovery Showcase and starred in Mystic Christmas. They are repped by Buchwald Talent Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.