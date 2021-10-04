Alan Committie In APOCALAUGHS NOW! Live On Stage At Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

Alan Committie in APOCALAUGHS NOW! will be presented live on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 27 October!

It's been the wildest year yet with the most unexpected and crazy pandemic turning our existence inside out and upside down.

Renowned funnyman, Alan Committie, however is determined that we keep laughing in the face of of it all. So join him in his latest hilarious solo stand up show which re-opens Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre - Apocolaughs Now!

Global lockdown, earthquakes in Plumstead, cigarette and alcohol bans, Cricket South Africa out for a duck, Trumpeting leaders blowing hot air and the only response we have had so far is to dance the Jerusalema (which is how drunk people pronounce Julius Malema after 2am in the morning).....

But now Committie explores how we can stay sane and healthy in body, mind and soul with his usual madcap verbal wit and physical comedy shenanigans.

This intrepid jester tries to understand wellness coaches, explores the world of tik-tok videos, unpacks how we thought the world would end versus how it's actually happening and may or may not have found the missing R500 billion promised to the nation!

So book now for the limited 3 week run at Jo'Burg's favourite theatre. Playing to only 50% capacity every night under the new regualations and following all COVID health protocols this promises to be a superb evening of laughter and the best live entertainment you could have as the world comes crashing down around you.

Alan Committie - APOCALAUGHS NOW!

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

27 Oct - 14 Nov

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 5pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets cost R220 at Theatre Box Office & Computicket